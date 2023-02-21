Education

NGU Announces Launch of College or Allied Health

North Greenville University (NGU) announced today the launch of the College of Allied Health.

Set to become the institution’s sixth college, the College of Allied Health joins the College of Business and Entrepreneurship, the College of Communication and Fine Arts, the College of Christian Studies, the College of Education, and the College of Humanities and Sciences at NGU.

“The launch of the College of Allied Health represents an important moment in North Greenville’s history,” NGU Provost Dr. Nathan Finn said. “Under the able leadership of Founding Dean Dr. Jordan Hairr, the College of Allied Health will play a strategic role in enabling the University to equip even more students to be transformational leaders in health care fields.”

Effective June 1, the College of Allied Health will house the Master of Medical Science (Physician Assistant (PA)program), and NGU’s newest program, the Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences (MABS), which has been submitted to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) for review and approval.

“NGU seeks to offer academic programs that allow students to be well-prepared for their chosen professions and callings,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “This new program is excellent, providing an innovative, flexible approach to the curriculum. We look forward to adding these new students’ stories to NGU’s grand narrative of impacting students and our culture with distinctively Christ-first education. And we’re grateful for the leadership Dr. Hairr will give to both programs in his new role.”

North Greenville’s PA Program has produced more than 130 graduates over the past 5 years and maintains Accreditation-Continued status from The Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, Inc. (ARC-PA). The fully online, 33-credit-hour Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences will offer bachelor’s degree graduates a path to take prerequisite courses for professional schools at a graduate level.

“Since its inception in 2017, PA Medicine has been a flagship program for the University,” Finn stated. “The new Master of Arts in Biomedical Sciences will create an accessible pathway for students to enter into a variety of health professions.”

Dr. Jordan Hairr said he is honored to serve as the college’s founding dean and expressed excitement for the future at NGU.

“I’m excited about the direction the Allied Health professions are headed here at North Greenville,” Hairr said. “Our desire is to identify and develop programs that will allow North Greenville to have a transformational impact on our local communities through graduating well-prepared professionals.”