Political

"School Hubs" The New Control Mechanism

In this episode of “Point Blank” Lynne Taylor welcomes back her teammate and former RN, Suzanne Hamner and they unpack the recent Biden-Harris Administration’s $63 million taxpayer dollars for community wide mental health available at your local school. Not just for students, this scheme merges centralized education with centralized medicine and makes our schools a “one stop shop” for all things centralized.



Remember what we saw during the covid op? Local schools turned into vaxx centers funded by mega sums of taxpayer dollars. This is the plan — as they attempt to draw us closer to a worldwide social credit score system.