New Lawsuit Alleges Horrific Treatment of Woman Who Barely Survived Her Tuscaloosa Abortion -- Citizens and National Pro-Life Organizations Call on the Alabama Department of Public Health to Shut Down Tuscaloosa Abortion Clinic Immediately

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- On Saturday, January 8th at 10:00 AM, the Alabama-based organization CEC For Life, along with other national pro-life groups Life Legal Defense Foundation and Operation Rescue, will hold a press conference in front of Tuscaloosa's West Alabama Women's Center, located at 535 Jack Warner Parkway. The same abortion clinic recently sued for letting a patient nearly bleed to death after a botched abortion.

Last month, under the pseudonym of Jane Stone, a woman filed suit against WAWC for an abortion that took place on December 28, 2020.

The lawsuit alleges that Dr. Tamer Middleton's medical mistakes resulted in a lacerated cervix, perforated uterus, and other life-threatening injuries that caused Stone to hemorrhage internally. In the hours that followed, Stone alleges she was left to bleed in a recovery chair, despite loss of consciousness and pleas to call an ambulance. According to the complaint, an ambulance was only called when staff could no longer detect Stone's pulse. Once at the ER, an emergency hysterectomy was the only way to save her.

These harrowing events took place just seven months after another patient, April Lowery, died of similar injuries from a botched abortion. At that time, pro-life citizens repeatedly implored the Alabama Department of Public Health to investigate the death and revoke the clinic's license, especially as it had just come under a new owner with no prior experience running a medical clinic.

ADPH largely ignored these requests, taking little to no action. Though the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners did launch an investigation into the abortionist Louis Payne — who suddenly surrendered his license thereafter — the clinic itself escaped any blame or consequences.

Now, a second woman has sustained similar injuries, despite hiring a different abortionist, which should raise concerns regarding how the clinic itself operates. In fact, just a few months before Jane Stone's injuries, the newly hired medical director was suspended by the Board due to fraud and unprofessional conduct. At the time of Stone's abortion, the director's medical license was invalid.

Fr. Terry Gensemer of CEC For Life states, "Once again, our coalition has helped organize complaints with ADPH and the Board of Medical Examiners and are awaiting their responses. We wonder how many women WAWC has to maim or kill before ADPH acknowledges the danger to Alabama citizens. ADPH has the ability, the authority and obligation to hold this clinic accountable for its detrimental actions — today."

Cheryl Sullenger of Operation Rescue adds, "The WAWC staff has displayed a shocking disregard for the law and for the lives of women. Their willingness to lie to regulators and engage in conduct that has killed and maimed women should be ample reason to shut this dangerous abortion facility down."

"It is absolutely deplorable that the ADPH has turned a blind eye to the illegal business practices of the West Alabama Women's Center," states Allison K. Aranda, Sr. Staff Counsel for the Life Legal Defense Foundation. "The ADPH must shut down the WAWC now!"

