News

Restoring the Right and Gift of Life

While the right to life is being restored, California has doubled down by threatening to use Texas’s legislative strategy to get rid of abortion as a way to undermine the Second Amendment.

We’ll look into this, plus highlight some of the disappointing views some of the conservative Supreme Court justices have made known in a ruling in today’s Analysis Behind the News, where we provide the perspective and the plan to save American liberty and independence.