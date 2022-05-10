Political

Take Action! Senate to Vote on Radical Late Term Abortion Bill

Urgent Action Needed! Please contact your Senators immediately and forward this information via email and social media!



On Wednesday, May 11, the U.S. Senate is poised to vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act, S. 4132 – the “Abortion on Demand until Birth” bill.



This legislation legalizes all abortions nationwide. In doing so, it will end every pro-life provision in state and federal law. The bill states that health care providers and women seeking an abortion have a “statutory right to abortion” without limitation or requirement. The abortion lobby and radical anti-life Washington politicians want to make abortion for any reason up until the moment of birth the law of the land.

Specifically, the Women’s Health Protection Act:

Prevents States from enacting gestational limits on abortion

Allows abortion after viability if an abortionist finds “continuation of pregnancy would pose a risk to the pregnant patient’s life or health (undefined)”

Eliminates all waiting periods in State law

Removes all health and safety standards for abortion clinics and providers including the requirement that abortion providers have “hospital transfer arrangements”

Prohibits counseling regarding alternatives to abortion and calls such counseling “medically inaccurate”

Bans State requirements for ultrasounds before abortion

Makes it illegal to limit prescriptions for abortion drugs and to enact regulations regarding the provision of “abortion services via telemedicine”

Prohibits limits on abortion for sex selection or disability diagnosis

Directs the courts to strike down any State regulations that “deter some patients from accessing abortion services”. In other words, all abortion laws must be PRO-ABORTION, not “pro-choice.”

The U.S. already has some of the most egregious abortion laws in the world. Our policies on abortion place us in the ranks of China and North Korea, two countries that the world agrees violate human rights! Indeed, technology and science tell us that by 6-weeks a baby has a heartbeat. By 10-weeks, babies have arms, legs, fingers, and toes. By 15-weeks, babies can taste and make facial expressions, yawn, hiccup, and suck their thumbs.



It's time our legislators recognize that abortion ends in the destruction of a human life. Please contact your Senators and ask that they vote NO on S. 4132, the Abortion on Demand until Birth bill.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121