U.S. Department of Justice Sues the State of Idaho to Block Trigger Law

WASHINGTON -- This marks the first time the U.S. Department of Justice has initiated action against a state's trigger law to ban abortions since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June.

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.





Brandi Swindell, CEO and Founder of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, states:

"It is deeply troubling that the Biden administration and the U.S. Department of Justice have chosen to ignore the citizens of Idaho by filing this federal lawsuit against Idaho's abortion trigger law.



"This trigger law was passed by the Idaho legislature and signed by the governor who represent the people of Idaho.



"With this lawsuit, the Department of Justice is trampling on Idaho's citizens, the state legislature, and the governor. It is clearly an attempt to circumvent the Dobbs decision and force their will on the people by deciding Idaho's abortion laws and ignoring abortion violence."

Linda Thomas, Director of Community Outreach with Stanton Healthcare, adds:

"This is a gross overreach by the federal government into a state issue. The overturning of Roe unquestionably placed decisions about abortion laws into the hands of citizens in each state. So why is the federal government attempting to override the will of the people of Idaho?



"I meet every day with the citizens of Idaho, and their voices are clear when it comes to abortion. Women and children deserve better than abortion. In 2020, our legislature fulfilled their role by listening to the voices of their constituents and passing S.B. 1385. The federal government has no business interfering with the will of Idahoans."

SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution