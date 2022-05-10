Political

An Appeal to Your Humanity

This short video documents the story of KATHY BARNETTE, WHOSE MOTHER WAS RAPED AT AGE 12 BUT MADE THE RIGHT CHOICE TO BEAR HER BABY CONCEIVED BY BEING RAPED BY A 21 YEAR OLD MAN. Her mother made the 100% correct choice in NOT aborting kathy, who is now a proud mother with her own family and who is running for an office that might help to change our nation's future. May all women who are contemplating this evil act truly think about what they are contemplating doing, and may GOD convince those of us who can, to HELP these women both financially, spiritually, prayerfully, and any other ways we can.