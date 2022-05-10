Political

Police Departments in Meridian and Boise, Idaho, Will Increase Patrols Around Stanton Healthcare After Recent Attacks, Threats and Vandalism Against Pro-life Centers Across the Country

BOISE, Idaho -- Stanton Healthcare, based in Meridian, has life-affirming clinics in Idaho and affiliates across America and internationally. Stanton provides compassionate and professional women's healthcare along with holistic services to women experiencing an unexpected pregnancy.

Stanton has taken extra steps to ensure the safety of their clients, volunteers, and staff – including securing the assistance of local law enforcement to increase patrols around their Boise and Meridian clinics which are located steps away from Planned Parenthood abortion facilities.

Stanton's Director of Operations, Nancy Ferris, shared:

"We have reviewed our safety procedures with staff and volunteers regarding harassment and violence. We had our alarm systems tested and spoke with the Meridian and Boise Police Departments who will increase patrols around both clinics. It is horrific to know some people choose violence to express their opinions and disappointment in a decision that saves the lives of babies." Stanton Healthcare is encouraging all life-affirming clinics to be extra cautious during the coming weeks.

Linda Thomas, Director of Community Outreach, stated: