Political

Eagle Forum Agrees - Roe Must Go!

Washington, D.C. — Late Monday evening, May 2, 2022, Politico reported on a leaked draft of an opinion of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

The draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito, overturns Roe v. Wade. While Eagle Forum certainly does not applaud leaking Supreme Court decisions prior to release, if true, we wholeheartedly support the decision.

“For over forty years, Roe wrongly affirmed that the Constitution provides a right to abortion. At Eagle Forum, we know that this is a stretch,” said Eagle Forum President Colleen Holcomb. “Roe v. Wade not only tied the hands of many state legislators intent on enacting laws that uphold the dignity of the preborn, it also hurt countless women and children. It is America’s great mistake.”

“Life after Roe certainly does not mean Eagle Forum’s work in the pro-life movement is done,” continued Holcomb. “Eagle Forum will continue fighting for a culture of life. We support the lives of all women and children.”