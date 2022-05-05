News

Breaking News: 'Supreme Court Has Voted to Overturn Abortion Rights, Draft Opinion Shows' -- Politico

WASHINGTON -- In response to breaking news, Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution will be holding a news conference at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 3. at 9:30 AM.

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, states:

"After hearing the extraordinary news that a draft opinion has said Roe v. Wade will be overturned, we will be gathering at the Supreme Court to pray and ask God to end abortion violence and ensure human rights for all. If this story is accurate, we are rejoicing that abortion violence will end up on the scrapheap of history like segregation and chattel slavery. "We will also be discussing strategy on how the pro-life movement will respond to a Post-Roe America."

