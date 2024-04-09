Satan’s War On People Of Faith Is Still Raging!

“Tolerance is the last virtue of a depraved society”!

(Rev. D. James Kennedy (1930-2007), late President of Coral Ridge Ministries, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

During his life and ministry, Dennis James Kennedy was one of my “heroes of the faith”. Seventeen years after his death in 2007, he still is one of my greatest faith heroes. Once, he said: “When you have an immoral society that has blatantly, proudly, violated all of the Commandments of God, there is one last virtue they insist upon: Tolerance for their immorality.”

Truer words have seldom been spoken, because this sick and warped “tolerance” for immorality and hatred of Christianity and Judaism and people of those faiths has been infecting our national culture with increasing ferocity over recent decades and, in fact, this hatred has been in the forefront of the plans pushed by those who have proclaimed allegiance to their leftist/progressive/socialist/Marxist dogma at least since the late 18th century. Of course, Christians know that Satan’s war on God’s Word—on the revealed Faith of Christianity and the ancient faith of Judaism—has been ongoing since our first parents foolishly listened to “The Prince of Darkness” in God’s beautiful Garden, and were “conned” by his lies.

Ah yes, the tolerance of “tolerance” has been around since shortly after our Heavenly Father created the first of us out of the dust on the ground. Satan has been smirking at God and His Saved Ones—His children-- for a long, long time, and is STILL doing so because his army of ultimately doomed followers is growing in influence and in power, courtesy of the timidity of the members of God’s army! In fact, a large gaggle of Satan’s followers took up residence in our White House and environs on Jan. 20, 2021, and the Satanic attacks against American patriots and Christians and Jews----against YOU---since then have only intensified. This is a time of extreme danger, and I do mean EXTREME! If you are unaware of that danger, you are living in the proverbial “la la land” or have long since taken up residence in your “security cave”.

We all know, or should know, how much one of Satan’s devoted disciples, Karl Marx, detested all religions, particularly Christianity. Beginning in the late 1840’s, Marx referred to “religion” as “an opiate of the people”, claiming that the “ruling classes” used ‘religion’ to control the masses, and that the masses used ‘religion’ as a protest against those ruling classes. Marx taught that the masses—mankind—would be better off without the institutions of “religion” and what we today call “the nuclear family” (a man and woman married to each other and living together and raising their children—i.e God’s definition of a “family”), and that “the masses” should divest themselves of those two institutions (among others) by any means necessary, including violence. Marxists and their political children—SOCIALISTS—have done their utmost over the past 2½ centuries to war against ‘religion’—particularly Christianity.

In a recent article in The New American magazine, Troy Anderson quoted a disturbing passage from David Horowitz’s best selling book, “Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America”, and presented a truly frightening past as a possible ‘prologue’ to what we Americans may soon face if we continue to cringe in cowardly submission to the attacks against us by Satan’s minions:

“In Russia, socialist revolutionary Karl Marx’s followers scrubbed

religious teaching from the schools, forbade criticism of atheism,

and burned over 10,000 churches. When priests demanded freedom

of religion, they were executed. Between 1917 and 1935, 130,000

Russian Orthodox priests were arrested, 95,000 of whom were shot

by firing squads.”

Our resident Demoncrat Marxists/socialists in The Klan of New Bolsheviks (formerly called Democrats), showing in their public face their increasingly collectivist and tyrannical obsessions for power and control, including their brain damaged dupes throughout the U.S. share, to a lesser extent (but not much “lesser”) the “old time” Marxists’ well-known hatred of God and our traditional American family, preferring to hide behind their “kinder, gentler masks of ‘tolerance’”, which is dissipating rapidly as the disgusting diseases of “intolerance” and “wokeism” begin to infect their “progressive” damaged minds

As Rebecca Terrell put it so succinctly in her article, “The War On Christianity”, in the April 6, 2020 edition of The New American magazine,

“The modern anti-Christian (and by inference anti-Jewish) crusade we are witnessing in the U.S. is a textbook case of cultural Marxism’s “tolerance” in practice. ‘Radicals in America today don’t have the political power to execute religious people and destroy their houses of worship, yet they openly declare their desire to obliterate religion’, said Horowitz. “They want to save the human race from the social injustice and oppression that religion allegedly inflicts on humanity.”

Ah yes, we all know, don’t we, what a “great job” these leftist radical enemies of humanity have done over the past 100 or so years in their quest to destroy “social injustice and oppression”. I wonder how many MILLIONS have perished because of their Satanic INSANITY?

Many of us recall that back in 2008, the far-left wing smarmy moonbat, Bill Maher, presented a “documentary” on TV called, “Religulous”. In it, Maher proclaimed that “religion must die in order for mankind to live”, which echoed Marx’s demented hatred of Christianity and the Triune God of the Bible. Apparently it is more desirable, in Maher’s twisted socialist world, for mankind to exist in religious oppression, in political tyranny, in dishonesty in human relations, in lawless chaos that encourages killing and stealing and violence, and in the cultural degradation that proclaims that single parenthood is far more desirable than is the traditional Christian/Jewish nuclear family, and that it is perfectly acceptable for two “men” or two “women” to form a “family” in contradiction of God’s plain commands.

Moonbat Maher is not alone. Secular Demoncrats, most particularly the group, Secular Democrats of America, with several admitted members in Congress, are urging Comrade Crooked Joe Biden to fight what they have described as a “serious national security threat”, i.e. Christian Nationalism”, and not long ago presented the ILLEGALLY “elected” President Biden with a 28 page manifesto, documenting all of the ways that “religion” and religious people are serious threats to American liberty, including their demand that the U.S. remove the words “One Nation Under God” from our pledge, and the words “In God We Trust” from our money.

All educated people, and surely Christians worldwide, are familiar with

the sordid history of the persecution of Christians from the days of the insane anti-Christian Roman Emperor, Nero, to our present time in the Middle East and parts of Africa, where our Christian brothers and sisters are being tortured and raped, their young women and children forced into evil human trafficking rings, suffering their churches and their homes to be burned down by vile and Satanic religious fanatical haters, and becoming the victims of despicable murder and genocide, all for daring to follow our LORD and Savior, Jesus the Messiah! As leaders of the persecuted church in the Middle East have often warned: “Persecution is easier to understand when it’s physical—torture, death, imprisonment. (But) American persecution is like an advanced stage of cancer; it eats away at you yet you cannot feel it. This is the worst kind of persecution.”

It’s the left’s INTOLERANCE of the Christian (and Jewish) faith-- the kind of subtle persecution being directed at Christians and Jews here in the U.S.—the kind that has been growing for decades—the kind that many gullible American Christians deny even exists in our country—the kind that will grow in its hatred of Christians and Jews until the point is reached in America, sooner than any of us might expect if we’re not vigilant and protective of our constitutional rights, where we are all rounded up, put against a wall and executed, or sent off on a one-way trip to some ghastly “gulag”, where our faiths will really be tested, even as our lives slowly end due to torture and starvation!

If you allow that to happen to yourself or others you love or care about, don’t claim that you weren’t warned, and don’t expect the acceptance or agreement with those who are Christian “compromisers” on the part of Christian patriots (i.e. Christian Nationalists). Some Christians may “turn the other cheek” as they face the almost inevitable Marxist/collectivist attacks on them because of their Christian “intolerance”—because they refuse to “go along” to “get along” with the evils that are enveloping them. I may “turn the other cheek” if attacked by some slimy follower of Satan, but if I do it will only be once!

At the National Religious Broadcasters convention in California in 2020, Dede Laugensen, Executive Director of ‘Save the Persecuted Christians Coalition (SPCC), said: “There is a war being waged against the world’s Christians and unfortunately American Christians have been lulled or shamed into silence. More Christians have died for their faith over the last 100 years than in ALL prior centuries since Jesus’ time.” She also added the obvious, and described Americans as oblivious to the problem, being lulled asleep in “a carefully constructed bubble of ignorance and distraction”, a silence that has been purposely wrapped around the American population by the treacherous main stream media and by those in governmental authority over us, two societal institutions that once were considered to be trustworthy, but which have long since proved that they are the ENEMIES of freedom and constitutional government. This official silence suggests the unvarnished truth that Christians are BY FAR the most egregiously targeted religious group on earth, and that in some parts of the world this persecution approaches GENOCIDAL levels!

Given the continual and frustrating state of lethargy on the part of many American Christians, Liberal and “woke” Christian churches, and so-called “Christian” denominations, and the determination on the part of God’s enemies to decimate the numbers of Christians and nullify their influence in our society (and our Jewish fellow countrymen are suffering the same attacks), it would seem to be only a matter of time before Satan unleashes his forces of GENOCIDE against the Christian Church (and the Jewish faith) in America, an attack that would make the persecutions of the early Church in ancient Rome pale in comparison—persecutions that far too many American Christians and Jews deny are even possible here in the “Christian” country of the U.S.A.

So what can American Christians do to resist these Satanic attacks against us? John Chalfant, in his great book, America—a Call to Greatness, originally published in 1996 by “America-- A Call to Greatness, Inc.”, has suggested ten things that our LORD and Savior would have Christians do:

Choose a side: “He that is not with me is against me” (Matthew 12:30). There is NO middle ground for Christians who are charged with defending our country’s liberty. To triumph over Satan requires total commitment. Not choosing is cowardice—silence leads only to BONDAGE!

“He that is not with me is against me” (Matthew 12:30). There is NO middle ground for Christians who are charged with defending our country’s liberty. To triumph over Satan requires total commitment. Maintain and defend your freedom: “Stand fast in the liberty wherewith Christ has made us free (Galatians 5:1). Spiritual freedom always comes FIRST, and inevitably the demand for political freedom follows. “Occupy till I come” (Luke 19:13) is an action call for resisting the lies of the workers of iniquity and the “wiles of the devil”.

“Stand fast in the liberty wherewith Christ has made us free (Galatians 5:1). Spiritual freedom always comes FIRST, and inevitably the demand for political freedom follows. “Occupy till I come” (Luke 19:13) is an action call for resisting the lies of the workers of iniquity and the “wiles of the devil”. Verbalize boldly: “Preach the Word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage—with great patience and careful instruction.” (2 Timothy 4:2 ). Remember: Silence is NOT “golden”—often it is indicative of cowardice and un-Christian timidity!

“Preach the Word; be prepared in season and out of season; correct, rebuke and encourage—with great patience and careful instruction.” (2 Timothy 4:2 Join the battle: “Who will rise up for me against the evildoers? Or who will stand up for me against the workers of iniquity? (Psalm 94:16). Throughout the Bible God calls His faithful followers into the battle against evil.

“Who will rise up for me against the evildoers? Or who will stand up for me against the workers of iniquity? (Psalm 94:16). Throughout the Bible God calls His faithful followers into the battle against evil. Be vigilant: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walks about, seeking whom he may devour”. (1 Peter 5:8). Obviously, Satan never rests, and his attacks on any of our vulnerabilities will be relentless. Always remember that Satan’s objective is “to steal, and to kill, and to destroy” you, your family, and your freedom.

“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walks about, seeking whom he may devour”. (1 Peter 5:8). Obviously, Satan never rests, and his attacks on any of our vulnerabilities will be relentless. Always remember that Satan’s objective is “to steal, and to kill, and to destroy” you, your family, and your freedom. Do your duty: “Fear God, and keep His commandments; for this is the whole duty of man.” (Eccl. 12:13). Obedience to God’s commands and engaging in the struggles against evil are not voluntary, but are necessary and a condition to continue receiving the blessings of liberty. In the U.S. Declaration of Independence, life and liberty are directly related. To keep our freedom, we must keep His commands.

“Fear God, and keep His commandments; for this is the whole duty of man.” (Eccl. 12:13). Obedience to God’s commands and engaging in the struggles against evil are not voluntary, but are necessary and a condition to continue receiving the blessings of liberty. In the U.S. Declaration of Independence, life and liberty are directly related. To keep our freedom, we must keep His commands. Guard your sacred trust: “O Timothy, keep that which is committed to your trust.” (1 Timothy 6:20). Don’t waste your time in senseless discussions of things which are of no consequence and which don’t help preserve our freedoms.

“O Timothy, keep that which is committed to your trust.” (1 Timothy 6:20). Hate evil: “You that love the Lord, hate evil”. (Psalm 97:10). Christians are not merely given permission to ‘hate evil’; we are COMMANDED to do so. Hating evil means to totally reject evil in all its forms and consequences. “Loving one’s enemy” does NOT indicate that we are to compromise with the evil that they teach or do. God is Love—God is Truth, and we know that Truth cannot tolerate evil, and that evil cannot stand in the presence of Truth. Evil is all around us in our land, and America’s people of faith cannot compromise with it.

“You that love the Lord, hate evil”. (Psalm 97:10). Christians are not merely given permission to ‘hate evil’; we are COMMANDED to do so. Hating evil means to totally reject evil in all its forms and consequences. “Loving one’s enemy” does NOT indicate that we are to compromise with the evil that they teach or do. God is Love—God is Truth, and we know that Truth cannot tolerate evil, and that evil cannot stand in the presence of Truth. Evil is all around us in our land, and America’s people of faith cannot compromise with it. Be the salt and the light: “You are the salt of the earth…you are the light of the world…Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in Heaven.” (Matthew 5:13-14) Christians must declare truth every way we can, every time we can. Satan fears TRUTH being proclaimed by Christians, and he will flee from them. NEVER be fearful to proclaim the truth when you have an opportunity to do so. There is great power in speaking TRUTH, but if Christians fear speaking the truth in the face of opposition, they SIN by their silence!

“You are the salt of the earth…you are the light of the world…Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in Heaven.” (Matthew 5:13-14) Christians must declare truth every way we can, every time we can. Satan fears TRUTH being proclaimed by Christians, and he will flee from them. NEVER be fearful to proclaim the truth when you have an opportunity to do so. There is great power in speaking TRUTH, Be steadfast: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” (2 Timothy 4:7). Paul never let the “fires of his faith” be extinguished; he kept on “keeping on” despite horrific sufferings and persecutions.

Depending upon their Triune God, our Founding Generation of Americans triumphed over the tyranny of their time, and gave us a Constitutional Republic that has endured since 1787. How much longer it will survive as a country in which Christians and patriots want to live, will depend on whether or not all true Christians and Jews and Patriots resolve to leave their timidity behind, ‘keep the faith’ and ‘fight a good fight’ so that America’s torch of freedom is not extinguished, both for ourselves and our posterity. I know not what course others may choose, but I will not surrender!