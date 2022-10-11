Political

James Madison v. Harvard Law Dean C. C. Langdell

“A new and unique overview of the Constitution, Courts, and Culture War”

• WHAT is the perspective of this class? It reflects the liberal arts, Trivium model. Our approach is Biblically-based, culture-confronting, worldview-structured, and multi-disciplinary. The allegorical title pictures – with extraordinary clarity – America’s Culture War as a polemic, climactic court-style conflict. Madison represents the Judeo-Christian worldview of law and the Constitution; Langdell represents the Humanistic. This overview defines and defends the Madisonian side.

• WHY should you participate? You can gain knowledge in government, history, communications, logic, philosophy, etc., while also advancing your skills in leadership, critical thinking, oral persuasion, professional vocabulary, and citizenship. You will also access our unique resources – live interaction with professors and other leaders from the three different, but interrelated, partner groups hosting you.

• HOW can you expand and maximize your learning experience? By extending your study to our 30-minute, add-on session each night: “BLACKSTONIAN MOOT COURT” – our unique program (Supreme Court-style setting) where you will analyze and debate critical Culture War issues, including:

The Constitution, the Declaration, and the Bible

The role of the courts in the Culture War; the “Imperial Judiocracy”

How to battle critical, dangerous court decisions in the Culture War, such as: abortion, evolutionism v. creationism, religious liberties, New Sexualism, etc.

• WHEN AND WHERE is the class offered? Live, online, each Tuesday evening on October 18, & 25, November 8 & 15, 7:00-8:00 CT for the basic class – add 30 minutes for the moot court session. Recordings will be available for students missing a class.

• WHO can participate? High schoolers through adults are welcome! Just register online, paying these fees: for basic course: up to three/family = $25; moot court add-on = $10.