The Biden Administration and Federal Law Enforcement Declare War on Pro-life Activists, Life Affirming Centers and Churches

PHILADELPHIA -- Pro-life activist, Mark Houck, recently had his home raided by armed federal agents and was unjustly arrested.



Since May 2, life-affirming centers and churches all across American have been subjected to violent and hateful attacks because of their pro-life beliefs and values. No arrests have been made.



Philadelphia and national pro-life leaders will hold a protest at the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, who ordered the raid on Mr. Houck. They will be calling for charges to be dropped against Mr. Houck.

The protest will be on Friday, October 7, at 11:00 AM at the U.S. Attorney's Office at 615 Chestnut Street (near 6th Street) in Center City Philadelphia.

Speakers will include:

Talk Show Host, Dom Giordano

Pastor Bill Devlin – International Human Rights Advocate and Pro-Life Leader.

Ashley Garecht – Pro-Lifer harassed at Planned Parenthood by Rep Brian Sims in 2020.

Patrick Stanton – Board Member of Pro-Life Union, whose offices were vandalized.

FBI Whistleblower, Steve Friend - suspended for reporting political SWAT raids to Congress.

Former US Senate Candidate, Kathy Barnette.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney – Director of the Christian Defense Coalition.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition and also the Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center based in Washington D.C., states;

"The Biden Administration and federal law enforcement have declared war on pro-life activists, life affirming centers and churches. Since May 2, the pro-life movement across America has been subjected to violent and hateful attacks because of their beliefs and values. Yet not one arrest has been made.



"Scores of pro-life advocates, like Mark Houck, have been arrested with armed agents, intimidated and harassed by the Biden Administration. President Biden's failure to personally condemn this violence has allowed a target to be placed on the back of the entire pro-life community.

"By politicizing the Department of Justice and FBI against the pro-life movement, the Biden Administration has shown they are only concerned about violence against communities, organizations and ideologies they agree with and politically support. It is deeply troubling for President Biden not to address violence against ALL Americans."