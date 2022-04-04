News

Remains of Five Aborted Late Term Fetuses Given to D.C. Police for Investigation; 9 Pro-life Activists Arrested by FBI in Connected Case

WASHINGTON -- On March 30, the FBI arrested and charged 9 pro-life activists under F.A.C.E (The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.) for a nonviolent direct action that occurred in 2020. If convicted, each of the defendants could face over 10 years in federal prison.

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., a press conference will be held in Washington D.C. at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill, 400 New Jersey NW.



Contact: Randall Terry 202-731-1271 (Note: Any interviews granted ahead of Tuesday, April 5th Press conference must be embargoed until April 5th, 12 noon Eastern.)



Five Aborted Late Term Babies Found: Do their bodies show evidence of violent felonies and violations of federal law?





FBI Arrests: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/nine-defendants-indicted-federal-civil-rights-conspiracy-and-freedom-access-clinic-entrances



Aborted Babies Recovered in DC: https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/31/five-fetuses-found-anti-abortion-activists-home-dc

Prior to the arrest, one of the defendants privately arranged for the Metropolitan Washington D.C. Police homicide unit to pick up five recently discovered late-term aborted babies for forensic examination. (See letter here.) Their late gestational ages as well as their apparent sustained injuries potentially show violations of the Partial Birth Abortion Act as well as the Born Alive Infants Protection Act which are federal crimes.



The Founder and Executive Director of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) Terrisa Bukovinac said "We are aware that the Metropolitan Police Department has stated they do not believe a crime has been committed against these babies under D.C. law. However, the laws in question are federal laws enforced by the U.S. Department of Justice."



The whistleblowers who received the fetuses, and the defendants arrested by the FBI, are connected. They will be present at the press conference.



A Funeral Mass and "naming ceremony" was offered for the deceased babies - with the babies present, in which each child was named.



At Tuesday's press conference the following questions will be answered:

Where did the aborted babies come from?

Did the Metropolitan Police Department test for oxygen in the lungs of these babies?

Why did those arrested by the FBI choose Washington Surgi-Clinic for their protest?

How were the fetal remains acquired?

Who obtained the fetal remains?

How many aborted fetuses were acquired in total, besides the five in police custody?

What will happen to the remaining aborted fetuses (that have not been turned over to police)?

Where are the fetuses now?

What would have happened to these fetal remains had they not been recovered?

What demands are the defendants, and those who obtained the aborted babies making of the Department of Justice?

Who is Dr. Cesare Santangelo, and what is his role in the deaths of these children?

The press conference will be hosted by Terrisa Bukovinac.



