The Court v. Christianity, the Constitution, and the Culture

A Flagship Study from the Blackstonian Leadership and Moot Court Team

The ultimate mission of this study is to demonstrate the superiority of the Judeo-Christian (“Blackstonian”) worldview as opposed to the Humanistic worldview. We examine the complex interaction of judicial decisions, Christianity, the Constitution, and the culture. The module reflects the liberal arts, Trivium model; our approach is Biblically-based, culture-confronting, worldview-structured, and multi-disciplinary.

You will analyze and debate critical Culture War issues, including:

The Constitution, the Declaration, and the Bible;

The role of the courts in the Culture War; the “Judiocracy”;

How to battle critical, dangerous court decisions in the Culture War: abortion, evolutionism v. creationism, religious liberties, New Sexualism, etc. It is presented in such a way that teens -Adults can grasp the concepts and be able to apply that knowledge to current events that affect them now.

WHEN AND WHERE is the class offered? Live, online, each Tuesday evening, 7:00-8:30 CT as follows: Feb 21 & 28; March 7, 21, & 28; April 4, 11, 18, 2023.

WHO can participate? OLDER HIGH SCHOOLERS THROUGH ADULTS. No prior experience or knowledge needed. Fees: up to three/immediate family = $75.

For more information, including registration: Lori Herring, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.; (334) 301-4253.

