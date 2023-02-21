Secret Service Threatens Minister with Arrest for Peacefully Demonstrating on a Public Sidewalk in Front of the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Reverend Mahoney demonstrating on the public sidewalk in front of the Chinese embassy.

WASHINGTON -- Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, was told yesterday by the Secret Service the sidewalk was not public because Chinese officials said it "was Chinese property."

The Secret Service went on to say Mahoney would be arrested and charged with unlawful assembly because he would be demonstrating on "Chinese property."

It was shocking and stunning to see America's Secret Service being bullied by the Chinese government to shut down free speech in the public square.

Rev. Mahoney informed Secret Service the sidewalk was public and not "Chinese property" and he began to peacefully demonstrate in spite of the threat of arrest and being jailed. Later during the protest, a captain with the Secret Service had a discussion with his officers and Rev. Mahoney and said the sidewalk was indeed public and no arrests were made.

Rev. Mahoney was at the Chinese Embassy yesterday as part of a peaceful protest to confront the Chinese government on their failure to protect human rights and freedom in China and their violation of US sovereignty by sending a spy balloon across America.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Washington, D.C. based Christian Defense Coalition, states;