Secret Service Threatens Minister with Arrest for Peacefully Demonstrating on a Public Sidewalk in Front of the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON -- Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, was told yesterday by the Secret Service the sidewalk was not public because Chinese officials said it "was Chinese property."
The Secret Service went on to say Mahoney would be arrested and charged with unlawful assembly because he would be demonstrating on "Chinese property."
It was shocking and stunning to see America's Secret Service being bullied by the Chinese government to shut down free speech in the public square.
Rev. Mahoney informed Secret Service the sidewalk was public and not "Chinese property" and he began to peacefully demonstrate in spite of the threat of arrest and being jailed. Later during the protest, a captain with the Secret Service had a discussion with his officers and Rev. Mahoney and said the sidewalk was indeed public and no arrests were made.
Rev. Mahoney was at the Chinese Embassy yesterday as part of a peaceful protest to confront the Chinese government on their failure to protect human rights and freedom in China and their violation of US sovereignty by sending a spy balloon across America.
Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Washington, D.C. based Christian Defense Coalition, states;
"It was hard for me to believe Secret Service agents would come up to an American citizen and threaten them with arrest for peacefully demonstrating on a public sidewalk. What makes this even more troubling, is the fact they were responding to the Chinese government's claim that the sidewalk in front of their Embassy was now 'Chinese property.'"It was also shocking and stunning to see Secret Service being bullied and intimidated by the Chinese government to shut down free speech in the public square. Instead of responding to the outrageous demands of the Chinese Communist Party to censor and crush free speech, American federal law enforcement should be standing up and protecting the First Amendment and their citizens. "Although I was not arrested, I am now working with the American Center for Law and Justice to decide what my next steps might be in ensuring no American ever has to face these kinds of threats and intimidation by their own government."