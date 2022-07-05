Health

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche: Covid Infection, Disease to Aggravate in Vaccinated

The mass vaccination campaign against Covid has been a “blunder of unprecedented scale” that would likely result in “a global catastrophe without equal,” warned world-class Belgian scientist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche at the beginning of the vaccines’ rollout.

In this interview with The New American, Dr. Vanden Bossche described why mass vaccination with “leaky” vaccines could not lead to herd immunity, and why he expected the emergence of the “super variants” of Covid that would be resistant to all current and future Covid vaccines.

The doctor argued that if the mass vaccination is not stopped and if the large-scale antiviral program is not implemented, it would be most probable that the current pattern of repetitive infections and relatively mild disease in the vaccinated would soon aggravate and be replaced by severe disease and death.

Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche, is a world-class certified expert in microbiology and infectious disease, who also has a Ph.D. in virology and a longstanding career in human vaccinology.

