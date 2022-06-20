Health

Pathologist: COVID-19 Shots Causing Foot-long Blood Clots

'Too many people are silent, and silence is compliance'

A pathologist who heads one of America's leading labs is finding unusually long blood clots, as long as one foot, in the bodies of deceased people who received COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Ryan Cole of Cole Diagnostics in Boise, Idaho, said his lab is "seeing mushy organs, we're seeing incredibly inflamed organs."

"We know the spike protein causes all the ... bad outcomes that the virus did in 2020," he said in an interview with Greg Hunter for USAWatchdog reported by Just the News.

Cole said that in people with comorbidities – serious chronic diseases – the synthetic spike protein in the mRNA vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna are "causing inflammation in the lung, the brain, the liver, the kidneys, the heart; it's causing the same damage that the virus was causing."

However, he added, "in the body, the shots are persisting and making more spike protein than if you had a natural infection."

Cole, whose laboratory receives tissue samples from morticians across the country, cited a Stanford University study published in the journal Cell that found the vaccine's spike protein remains in the body for at least eight weeks.

Cole also cited studies by South African physician Resia Pretorius finding the COVID "spike protein alone causes the proteins in our blood to clump."

"That spike protein is thrombogenic – it causes clots, and it causes a lot of clots," Cole said.

Morticians, he explained in a March interview with anti-COVID-vaccine activist Steve Kirsch, usually "put a dissolving fluid in to break up clots so they can get their embalming fluid in."

And they were getting back pressure on the system, saying, 'What in the world is going on?'"

The morticians, Cole said, ended up pulling out "six-inch clots, 12-inch clots, two to three-foot-long clots."

"Because, you know, from the hip down into the leg, you have a long vein called the saphenous vein. And so they were pulling long clots out of your longer veins. And ... they hadn't seen anything like this previously."

In February, as WND reported, a veteran embalmer told Kirsch he and more than a dozen colleagues in the industry had been noticing strange blood clots in most of their cases.

Kirsch is a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who has applied his skills in data analysis to the pandemic, forming a group called the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, where he serves as executive director.

Cole told Hunter of USAWatchdog.com that he's met other pathologists who are seeing the clots but "can't say anything" because they would be fired.

"But we have all these large organizations and institutions in cahoots together with a narrative attacking anybody that speaks against their giant money machine while they're harming humanity, and this is the tragedy in all of this," Cole said. "Doctors are seeing it. Pathologists are seeing it.

"Too many people are silent, and silence is compliance. It's time for people to be courageous."