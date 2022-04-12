Health

A Must Watch Interview with the Dr. Who Invented the mRNA Gene Therapy "Jab"

“There are two hills I am willing to die on. One of them is erosion of free speech. The other one is children’s vaccination.”

This is what Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA gene transfer technology, is willing to dedicate his life to, even at the cost of his career.

The newly released documentary episode from Headwind will walk us along Dr. Malone’s path. What awakened him to do more with his life? What is the sense of obligation that gives him the courage to make the world better?

In the beautiful scenery of Andalusia, Spain, interviewer Jakobien Huisman engages Malone and his wife, Dr. Jill Glasspool, in a free and open conversation. They discuss his motivations to stay firm to the medical ethics he has been trained in as a doctor. What are the consequences of being de-legitimized and de-platformed? What was it like experiencing both Covid-19 and the side effects of the vaccine?

Dr. Malone is one of the world’s leading experts on Covid-19 vaccines, and has the knowledge and experience to present an objective medical perspective.

