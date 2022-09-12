Health

Statement from Dr. Simon Gold, President of AFLDS, Upon Being Released from Federal Prison

Prominent Doctor and Lawyer, Dr. Simone Gold Vows to Pursue Patient First HealthCare; Take Legal Action Against the DOJ, CDC, NIH, and House Sub-Committee on Coronavirus "Misinformation"

MIAMI -- Dr. Simone Gold, president and founder of America's Frontline Doctors, was released from federal prison today*. Gold was sentenced to 60 days in prison for reading prepared remarks in the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.



During her prison stay, Gold was quarantined in solitary confinement for eight days for refusing to take the Covid vaccine. The only so-called "vaccine" in the world that has proven to be unable to stop transmission or infection, suggesting the "vaccine" is a libelous fraud perpetuated on the American people as well as medical and global communities.

Dr. Gold promised swift action against the "gate-keepers" of Covid propaganda, saying, "I served a federal prison term for a non-violent misdemeanor trespassing charge with no prior record—making me the first woman in history to do so. My conviction and sentencing were completely out of line. It made a mockery of justice. I was made an example. This was a political hit.



"I will use every means at my disposal to call out the liars, the purveyors of Covid misinformation—including Rep. John Conyers' and his House Committee on Coronavirus 'MisInformation,' the NIH, the CDC, and especially the DOJ for their egregious overreach of my case. I will fight for the 840+ Patriots who are still awaiting justice for their J6 involvement."



While in prison, Gold recounted her eyewitness account of seeing the mistreatment of women, placed in a Federal Prison where males outnumbered females three or four to 1.



Dr. Gold announced that while in prison, she started writing a book on the J6 Patriots. It is scheduled for publication on January 6, 2023, the second-year anniversary of the Capitol Hill Protest.



In addition to seeking justice for the American people regarding Covid misinformation and lies from Federal Authorities, Gold announced the launch of GoldCare, a movement of medicine and healthcare that will protect patients from the multiple failed health agencies in the U.S., including the FDA, NIH, CDC, and from globalist elites at the WHO.



"In the aftermath of Covid-19 political propaganda and lies, I am excited to offer GoldCare to the American people. GoldCare represents a new movement of medical freedom—wherein patients seeking honest healthcare choices are prioritized over Democrat Party Talking Points and Big Pharma."



*Congressman Louie Gohmert R-Texas was there to Greet Dr. Gold upon her release.



America's Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) stands up for every American looking for the best quality healthcare by empowering doctors working on the front lines of our nation's most pressing healthcare challenges. AFLDS' call for early use of Ivermectin was vindicated this week, as was well as AFLDS' concern that masks will do more harm than good. To that end, AFLDS will seek legal action for damages caused to the organization from news outlets that defamed the work and mission of AFLDS and Founder and President Dr. Simone Gold. AFLDS can be found on the web at www.AFLDS.org.



