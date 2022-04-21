Health

Beacon Wealth Consultants Sponsors Christian Medical & Dental Associations 2022 National Convention

ROANOKE, Va., -- Beacon Wealth Consultants, a wealth management company committed to faith-based investing for over 20 years, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Christian Medical & Dental Associations® (CMDA) National Convention in Indianapolis.



The National Convention brings together Christian healthcare professionals from across the country for several days of learning, fellowship, and encouragement. The convention is a key part of CMDA's mission to equip healthcare professionals to glorify God by following Christ, serving with excellence and compassion, caring for all people, and advancing Biblical principles of healthcare.





"We are delighted to be the Diamond Sponsor of this year's CMDA National Convention," says Beacon Wealth Consultants' President Cassandra Laymon. "CMDA is a wonderful organization equipping healthcare professionals to make a Kingdom impact in their fields. This really aligns with Beacon Wealth Consultants' mission to make a Kingdom impact through faith-based investing. What a difference the church can make in the world if we all strive to walk like Jesus in our own spheres of influence."



As the Diamond Sponsor, Beacon Wealth Consultants is sponsoring the keynote presentation by Dallas Jenkins, Creator and Director of The Chosen. Laymon will also be hosting a break-out session titled "For the Least of These: Investing for Kingdom Impact."



"Many Christians are unknowingly profiting from abortion, pornography, and other negative practices," explains Laymon. "We help investors understand what they are profiting from and then assist them in aligning their investments with their values. We are pleased to also offer these services to Christian business owners with our Kingdom(k)® faith-based retirement plan. By investing in companies making a positive difference in the world, Christian investors can have a Kingdom impact through their investments."



About Beacon Wealth Consultants

Beacon Wealth Consultants is a comprehensive financial planning and investment management firm founded 20 years ago to help clients gain the clarity they need to plan well and make Biblically-wise investment choices.



For more information about Beacon Wealth Consultants and Kingdom(k)®, please visit https://www.beaconwealth.com/ and https://www.lightpointportfoliosolutions.com/kingdomk/ or contact Cassandra Laymon at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 540-345-3891.



For more information about Christian Medical & Dental Associations®, visit https://cmda.org/.