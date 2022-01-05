Health
Deadly Vax Lot Numbers IDENTIFIED, Still in Circulation!
-
- By Stew Peters Show
-
Still, it’s a dangerous world out there, and the enemies of the American people will be just as committed to destroying you in 2022 as they were in 2021. And that means more masking, more restrictions, and more vaccine mandates. Doctor Jane Ruby joins the Stew Peters Show for her first segment of the year. She says she has the receipts to show that vaccine toxicity varies by batch, and it’s possible to find out if the vaccine people are being pressured to take is from one of the tainted batches.
- Hits: 21