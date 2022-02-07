For the Skeptic

Some are driven to just believe whatever the doctor / lawyer / judge / preacher / talking-head says. The fact that we must resort to “alternative media” platforms to publish inconvenient truths is evidence that most just tend to flow the direction of the current, not actively engaged in critical thinking but tending to believe the “authorities.” No matter that the struggle of mankind since Adam and Eve engaged with the serpent has been obedience to God’s call to use the gifts that He gave us, including a reasoning, thinking mind, to uncover the truth about the claims that confront us. It was, therefore, only a matter of time before a defender of the status quo would arise to challenge this writer’s challenges to the allegations of a real pandemic, driven by a real virus, and being fought by a real vaccine. As has been clearly stated here over the past few weeks, none of that is true, but don’t just take my word for it.

Mike Adams at Natural News reports that, though he himself started out a skeptic of the skeptics , he kept digging and discovered the truth for himself – that “the medical and scientific establishment has fabricated all this” - that “common cold viruses and monkey virus fragments found in flu shots are being mislabeled ‘covid,’ and there is a weaponized spike protein bioweapon that’s being distributed via vaccine injections” - that “there’s no such thing as a real, physical, isolated covid-19 virus that has been harvested from sick people and shown to infect other people and make them sick.”

Adams, himself a “lab owner, published scientist and mass spec analyst,” states that there are “no isolated, purified Certified Reference Materials available for SARS-CoV-2 ‘covid’.” … “The covid virus isn’t isolated. In fact, (what companies are selling as) “isolate” contains viral genetic material, human genetic material and bovine genetic material, plus whatever other viruses were present in the blood of the people and the cows. This could be millions of different nanoparticles present, each containing their own sequences of genetic material.”

Adams continues: “If you have no isolated, certified reference materials, you can’t develop a legitimate analysis test. And this is exactly what the FDA admits in its own documents, which state that since covid-19 viruses weren’t available for the development of the PCR test, they 'simulated' it by using human cells and gene bank coronavirus fragments. From the FDA’s own document:

“‘Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use at the time the test was developed and this study conducted, assays designed for detection of the 2019-nCoV RNA were tested with characterized stocks of in vitro transcribed full length RNA … spiked into a diluent consisting of a suspension of human A549 cells and viral transport medium (VTM) to mimic clinical specimen.’

“In other words, they faked the covid virus by using gene bank cells which were deliberately and falsely labeled 'covid.’ This is how the PCR test was developed. The FDA admits it all. The PCR test is a fraud.”

Saeed A. Qureshi, Ph.D., points out that what some call “isolates” are, in fact, not isolates at all. They are not VIRUS ALONE, which means they are not ISOLATES. “The made-up definition of 'virus-isolation' makes the story of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, its infection, and pandemic very clear, i.e., nothing is real about them, but all are fake. No one has seen the virus, found it, or isolated it as claimed. It is all bogus. … [A]s the pure virus has never been isolated, one cannot have reference standards and calibrators; hence all the claimed experimentation becomes scientifically null and void, reflecting a fraud.”

“Like the virus's assumed existence, it is further assumed that the associated disease (COVID-19) exists, is contagious, spreading uncontrollably, and potentially people are dying or will die in large numbers. There is no available scientific evidence to support these claims except counting the false positive test results, obtained mostly from the non-validated and false, PCR test.”

People want to believe what they believe. They are embarrassed to admit that what they have held onto as “factual” is, in truth, not fact at all. They are upset to discover that their way of thinking is just flat-out wrong. But when they run up against someone who challenges their beliefs – whether it be a Nathan, a Rush Limbaugh, or even a Donald Trump (who has, for some inexplicable reason, been completely wrong on the subject of the plannedemic) - intellectual honesty and scientific integrity demands that they stop, go back to square one, and seriously re-evaluate whether or not what they thought were facts are actually true.