Capitol Punishment - The Movie that Reveals to the World the True Story of January 6, 2021

The Groundbreaking Documentary Premiered on Thanksgiving Day 2021

LOS ANGELES -- The film Capitol Punishment is told through the eyes of the people who were there on the ground, in our Nation's Capital, and shares with the world the true story of January 6, 2021. Everything that we are being told by the media is a lie and Americans are being persecuted to support that lie. January 6th was years in the making and the threat to the survival of America as we know it has never been greater.

Award winning actor Nick Searcy has teamed up with award-winning and inspiring filmmaker Chris Burgard to reveal the actual events on January 6, 2021 via a riveting documentary.

The film premiered on Thanksgiving Day. To view the trailer and purchase the film visit: capitolpunishmentthemovie.com

Award winning and veteran actor Nick Searcy is known for his role in Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, the multiple Oscar-winning film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, Oscar-nominated Moneyball, Cast Away, Fried Green Tomatoes, Runaway Jury, Nell, The Fugitive, and his co-starring role on the hit television FX series Justified. Searcy has also had a variety of exciting roles in various networks such as UPN's 7 Days, CBS's American Gothic, HBO's From The Earth To The Moon, ABC's Rodney, and CW's Easy Money. An accomplished director, Searcy's film, GOSNELL, was released in theatres nationwide.

Chris Burgard is an award-winning filmmaker, with projects such as The Ruining, Border, Honduras On The Brink, and popular videos that received 1/3 of a billion views. Burgard hails as one of the most dangerous media guys on the planet. In 2020, Burgard was honored to team up with Hollywood Legend, Nick Searcy, to direct the seminole film, America! America! God Shed His Grace On Thee.

Searcy and Burgard's new film, Capitol Punishment, stands as testament to a day of infamy in American history, Jan. 6, 2021. Told through the eyes of the people who were there on the ground, Capitol Punishment shows the world the true story of January 6, 2021. Everything that we are being told is a lie and Americans are being persecuted to support that lie. January 6 was years in the making and the threat to the survival of America as we know it, has never been greater.

