BJU to Host Officer Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast

Bob Jones University will host the seventh annual Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast Thursday, March 16, to honor the memory of Officer Allen Jacobs and other Greenville County officers who have been killed in the line of duty. The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. in the Davis Room of the Dixon-McKenzie Dining Common on the BJU campus.

Dan Tripp, Greenville County Council chair, will provide the keynote. During the breakfast, several awards, including the Allen Jacobs Award of Valor, will be presented to officers and public safety professionals for meritorious acts performed over the past year.

“The prayer breakfast is a time to thank local officers for the way they selflessly serve our community,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “Additionally, the University has ties to the families of Officer Allen Jacobs and Trooper Daniel Rebman. Officer Jacobs attended Bob Jones Academy. We want to honor those who carry on their legacy.”

The breakfast is provided free of charge to law enforcement personnel. Business and community leaders across the Upstate are encouraged to attend and sponsor the event.

Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the Allen Jacobs Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was created at the request of the Jacobs family, to assist senior BJU students majoring in criminal justice. Since 2016, over $127,540 has been raised for the scholarship fund.