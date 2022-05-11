Education

Bob Jones Academy Students Perform Well at VEX World Championship

Bob Jones Academy Middle School students represented the state of South Carolina at the VEX Robotics World Championships held May 3-5, in Dallas, Texas. BJA students competed against over 500 teams. The action-packed competition required middle school students to execute the 2021-2022 VEX Robotics Competition game, Tipping Point presented by the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation.

To prepare for the tournament, the group worked together to design, build, and program a robot using VEX V5, that could quickly and efficiently solve specific challenges that come with playing the 2021-2022 VEX Robotics Competition game, Tipping Point.

Each week, the students apply what they’ve learned about STEM in the classroom, to build these semi-autonomous machines. An equally important set of skills is learned through the competition—communication, project management, time management, and teamwork.

BJA fielded three teams— Alpha Omega, Alpha Centauri and Jupiter’s Titans.

Thomas Fuller of Fountain Inn, Gage Keller of Simpsonville and Dylan Longworth of Greenville are members of the Alpha Omega team. Alpha Centauri is comprised of Caleb Ellis of Taylors, Jack Genco of Greenville, Owen Spradley of Grenville and Tucker Weaver of Greenville. Jacoby Chisholm of Greenville, Lukas Hansen of Taylors, Caedmon Jansen of Greenville and Macon Smith of Taylors make up Jupiter’s Titans team.

The BJA teams finished in the top 20-30% out of 507 teams. All three advanced to the first round. Alpha Centauri advanced to the quarterfinals. The Alpha Omega team ranked 64th in Driver’s Skill.

The BJA teams meet after school 2-3 days per week after school and 1-2 Saturdays a month. The students learn about electronics, programming, mechanical systems, animation, 3D CAD, computer-aided machining, web design, and materials fabrication.

The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation manages the VEX Robotics Competition, which thousands of schools participate in around the world each year.

“As an experienced robotics mentor, I’ve seen firsthand the engineering skill and leadership expertise that students gain by participating in the VEX Robotics Competition,” said Dan Mantz, CEO of the REC Foundation. “It’s an experience that will stay with them long after their school days are over, offering a new appreciation for STEM and laying a strong foundation of critical problem-solving, communication, and teamwork skills that will serve them well throughout their lives.”

-------------------------

About the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation

The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation’s mission is to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by engaging students in hands-on, affordable, and sustainable robotics engineering programs.