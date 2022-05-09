Education

BJU Holds Criminal Justice Challenge Coin Ceremony

BJU Challenge Coin

Bob Jones University hosted the ninth annual Criminal Justice Challenge Coin Ceremony Thursday, May 5, for 2022 graduates of BJU’s criminal justice program. The ceremony was held in Levinson Hall on the BJU campus.

During the ceremony, graduating seniors were presented with a BJU Criminal Justice Challenge Coin. The front of the coin is imprinted with the phrase “Standing Valiantly for Christ” and an emblazoned banner stamped with Romans 3:14. The reverse side bears the name of the University and the BJU crest which symbolizes the heritage and biblical worldview which are foundational to our liberal arts education and character development in preparation for effective service to Christ and the community.

The challenge coin has a rich and extensive history in both the military and law enforcement. Receiving a challenge coin is an honor. It represents a token of professional recognition. The BJU challenge coin is designed to represent the law enforcement profession and be a lasting reminder of a graduate’s calling to faithfully represent the Lord in the criminal justice environment.

Additionally, Marci Chilson of Indianapolis, Indiana, and Zach Berard of Greer, South Carolina, received the Allen Jacobs Memorial Award. The award was established in memory of Officer Allen Jacobs of the Greenville Police Department who was killed in the line of duty in 2016. This year’s recipients will each receive approximately $1,500.

Bill Coffey, who previously served as sheriff of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and recently retired as chief of the Edisto Beach Police Department, delivered the keynote address.

“David Davis and I are extremely honored to have labored alongside our students to this point in their criminal justice careers. In addition to the normal rigors of pursuing a college education, this group has overcome many challenges to arrive at this point in their journey, including the sudden loss of a beloved professor, Larry McKeithan, the turmoil of a worldwide pandemic, and the many challenges facing the law enforcement community,” said Lance Crowe, criminal justice faculty member and program coordinator. “We send them out with our blessings and are excited to see where the Lord places them to serve in the future.”