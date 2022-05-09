Education

2022 Vintage Dedicated to Betty Fagge and Shirley Canaday

The Bob Jones University yearbook staff announced today the dedication of the 2022 Vintage to longtime staff members, Betty Fagge and Shirley Canaday. These co-dedicatees have assisted BJU executives and other staff for nearly 94 years. They were chosen for their commitment to the University’s mission and its community of students, faculty, staff, retirees and alumni.

Betty Fagge earned this distinction for 49 years of diligent service to BJU. She began as a student worker and continues today as executive assistant to the former university president and current chancellor, Dr. Bob Jones III.

Fagge grew up in North Carolina. While enrolled in BJU’s one-year business program, she worked in the business office and after graduation became full-time assistant to the office manager.

In 1975, she transitioned to BJU TV Ministries where for over a decade she served as a production assistant and managed the logistics for BJU’s weekly television ministry, Show My People. After production closed down, she transitioned to become an executive assistant for Dr. Bob Jones III.

As executive assistant to the president—now chancellor—since 1987, there is no way to determine the scope of the university projects supported by her office—from the expansion of undergraduate and graduate programs to the addition of buildings and the renovation of others—or the number of people she has influenced.

Due to her exemplary service, she was nominated by students to receive the President’s Second-Miler Award in 2005. Her colleagues describe her as “a load lifter,” “consistent,” “loyal,” and someone with a phenomenal memory of past events and names which often made their job easier.

Her co-dedicatee, Shirley Canaday was selected by the Vintage staff for 45 years of faithful, dedicated service as assistant to three BJU executive vice presidents.

After completing a one-year business certificate from BJU, Canaday returned to her executive assistant position at Brown Transport Corporation in Atlanta. When her employer, Dr. Bob Wood, followed the Lord’s leading to become executive vice president for operations at BJU in 1977, she moved to Greenville to continue as his executive assistant.

Over nearly four decades working with Dr. Wood—and later Marshall Franklin—Canaday supported the University’s expanding business operations. She contributed to hundreds of projects, helping establish the business structure of BJU Press and the formation of University Medical Associates. She managed flight schedules and kept records of corporate aircraft. As the University prepared for regional accreditation, she supported the details of dividing the organization into two entities, BJU, Inc. and BJU Education Group.

In 2017, she received the Student Body Staff Appreciation Award for her numerous contributions to the University and gracious, helpful spirit.

Also in 2017, Canaday transitioned to academics, assisting Dr. Gary Weier, BJU provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. Her contributions support the collective work of the academic deans, academic program changes and the interactions of the provost with our accrediting agencies and other university vice presidents as they lead major initiatives. She played a major role in the formation of the School of Health Professions and the School for Continuing, Online and Professional Education.

She is described by her colleagues as “self-sacrificing,” “hospitable,” “exceptionally kind” and “personable."

For their 94 years of dedicated service to the Lord and Bob Jones University, the Vintage staff was honored to co-dedicate the 2022 edition to Betty Fagge and Shirley Canaday.