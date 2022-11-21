Education

Voctave Returns to BJU

Bob Jones University will present Voctave Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

“Come kick off the Christmas season with Voctave for their much-anticipated second visit to BJU,” said Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of the BJU School of Fine Arts and Communication. “This 11-member a cappella group amazed our audience on their last visit, and their Christmas program is sure to please.”

Jamey Ray, professor of music at Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, formed Voctave in 2015. The group is comprised of several members of the famed Voices of Liberty and has recorded with numerous award-winning musical artists. They rose to prominence by posting videos to YouTube which have received over 150 million views.

Tickets for individual performances as well as season passes are available. To secure your tickets, please visit BJU’s new ticketing platform, Showpass, or call the Programs and Productions Box Office at (864) 770-1372 from 12 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.