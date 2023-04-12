Education

BJU Division of Music Receives $1M Gift to Create Endowment

The Bob Jones University Division of Music announced today a $1 million gift to begin and fund the Robert O. Jones and Mary B. Jones Scholarship Fund. This endowed fund will support music scholarships for students studying music at BJU.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of friends who share our vision for preparing Christian musicians for careers in the ministry and marketplace,” said Dr. Michael Moore, chair of the BJU Division of Music. “This is truly a transformative gift that will make an impact now and for generations of students to come.”

Moore says the gift is the largest in the history of the division. Since assuming the role of chair of the Division of Music in 2018, he has also overseen the establishment of the Dwight and Gwen Gustafson Music Scholarship Endowment, the Mary Alice Stitt Endowed Scholarship, and the Patron of the Arts Annual Music Scholarship. Since that time, over 100 students have received music scholarships.

“These scholarships really make a difference in a student’s college decision,” said Moore. “We have a competitive audition process and always have more applicants than available scholarships. This new endowment will help close that gap in a significant way.”

This year the Division of Music also announced the formation of Friends of Music at BJU to recognize those who are giving towards scholarships or other needs in the division.

“The Friends of Music at BJU play a vital role in supporting initiatives that directly impact student learning,” Moore said. “It’s both humbling and reassuring to see our alumni and friends stepping up to underwrite professional development for faculty, visiting artist residencies, new instruments or study abroad opportunities for our ensembles.”