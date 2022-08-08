Education

BJU Announces 2022–2023 Concert, Opera & Drama Series

Bob Jones University recently announced the schedule for the University’s 2022-2023 Concert, Opera & Drama Series. The series will once again bring world-renowned artists to the Upstate.

The 2022-2023 BJU Concert, Opera & Drama Series includes:

Jason Max Ferdinand Singers - Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

(Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium)

Jason Max Ferdinand is a Full Professor, Chair of the Music Department, and Director of Choral Activities at Oakwood University where he conducts the Aeolians of Oakwood University. A native of Trinidad & Tobago, Ferdinand received his BA in piano from Oakwood College (now Oakwood University), an MA in Choral Conducting from Morgan State University, and a DMA in Choral Conducting from the University of Maryland. As a doctoral student, Dr. Ferdinand was privileged to have studied under Dr. Edward MaClary who is a protégé of the late Robert Shaw and also studied and collaborated with Helmuth Rilling, Margaret Hillis and Robert Page.

Symphonic Wind Band: Homecoming Concert - Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

(Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium)

Join the BJU family for our annual alumni homecoming concert which kicks off the weekend’s reunion festivities. The Homecoming Concert will present classic works for band, a guest appearance by Dr. Dan Turner, and a new Fantasia on the University Hymn written for this evening by BJU alumnus Josh Hummel.

Richard III: The Terrible Reign- Nov. 15–17 at 7:30 p.m.

(Rodeheaver Auditorium)

The War of the Roses is over. England is at peace. And no one is safe. The War of the Roses between the Houses of York and Lancaster has raged for thirty years of bloody, civil strife. The Yorks are currently in power, and Edward IV (Richard’s eldest brother) is on the throne. Richard has spent his entire adult life fighting for his family’s cause; but in this time of relative rest, his soldier skills are no longer needed and his evil mind begins “to dream upon the crown.” He realizes that “many lives stand between him and home.” This is the story of Richard’s murderous, bloody journey to the crown, his terrible reign, and his cataclysmic downfall at Bosworth Field.

Some thematic material may be inappropriate for young children.

Voctave - Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

(Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium)

A cappella sensation Voctave has had over 150 million social media views of their videos, and their latest album, The Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition, reached No. 6 on the Billboard charts. Their previous album, The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol.2, debuted at number 3 on the iTunes charts. Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, the voices that bring their arrangements to life represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Hailing from Central Florida, the eleven members of Voctave have performed across the globe and appear on countless recordings.

Canadian Brass - Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

(Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium)

With an international reputation as one of the most popular brass ensembles today, Canadian Brass has truly earned the distinction of “the world’s most famous brass group.

Masters of concert presentations, Canadian Brass has developed a uniquely engaging stage presence and rapport with audiences. Each of their concerts will show the full range from trademark Baroque and Dixieland tunes to new compositions and arrangements created especially for them – from formal classical presentation to music served up with lively dialogue and theatrical effects. The hallmark of any Canadian Brass performance is entertainment, spontaneity, virtuosity and, most of all, fun – but never at the expense of the music.

Beauty and the Beast: The Musical - Mar. 9-10 at 7:30 p.m.; Mar. 11 at 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

(Rodeheaver Auditorium)

Certain stories carry on from generation to generation and earn the designation "timeless" for good reason. Beauty and the Beast is one such story. Disney's Beauty and the Beast has been charming Broadway audiences for more than 10 years, and every year a whole new generation discovers the magic behind the castle walls. Brilliantly adapted from the Academy Award-winning animated film, this much-loved spectacle has thrilled more than 20 million people worldwide with show-stopping musical numbers, astonishing sets, lavish costumes and never-before-seen magic and special effects.

Living Gallery: The Savior’s Call - Apr. 6-7 at 4:30 & 7:30 p.m.; Apr. 8 at 2, 4:30, & 7:30 p.m.

(Rodeheaver Auditorium)

A boldly unique, dramatic presentation of sacred masterworks of art depicting Christ’s ministry and passion. See these great paintings come alive—re-creating scenes from our Lord’s ministry on earth.

Have you ever seen a work of art that looked so real that the characters almost seem to come out of the painting? The unique Living Gallery program combines original drama, music and breathtaking live portrayals of classic works of art to celebrate the story of Christ’s birth or resurrection.

A team of talented artists and technicians spend hundreds of hours putting together the sets, costumes, makeup and lighting needed to create larger-than-life artwork depicting the life of Christ. When it all comes together with live models, the effect is breathtaking.

All performances are open to the public. Season tickets are available now. Tickets for individual performances will be available beginning Tuesday, August 23. To secure your tickets, please visit BJU’s new ticketing platform, Showpass, or call the Programs and Productions Box Office at (864) 770-1372 from 12 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.