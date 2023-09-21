Education

Bob Jones University to Host Georgia Boy Choir

Bob Jones University will host the Georgia Boy Choir on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium.

For over two decades, David R. White, director of the Georgia Boy Choir, has conducted and toured with various choirs across the globe. He holds a BMus degree in Voice Performance from Georgia College and is active as a lecturer, adjudicator, and conductor for choral and vocal competitions, workshops, and festivals. He currently holds the position of Repertoire and Standards Chair for the Georgia Chapter of the American Choral Directors Association.

In 2009, White launched the Georgia Boy Choir which has performed at the Sistine Chapel, Carnegie Hall, St. Paul’s Cathedral and Notre Dame Cathedral. The choir’s videos have garnered millions of views on YouTube in over 100 countries.

“We’re so excited about the Georgia Boy Choir returning to BJU for another wonderful concert, said Dr. Darren Lawson, dean of the BJU School of Fine Arts and Communication. “Founder David White masterfully conducts this talented group of boys. Don’t miss this opportunity to see this amazing concert!”

All performances are open to the public. Tickets for individual performances as well as season passes are available via BJU’s ticketing platform, Showpass, or call the Programs and Productions Box Office at (864) 770-1372 from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.