Education

Bob Jones University Ranked by U.S. News & World Report 2024

In its 2024 Best College Rankings, U.S. News & World Report again recognized Bob Jones University as one of the Best Regional Universities in the South. BJU’s rankings have consistently improved each of the last seven years.

Additionally, U.S. News recognized BJU in other major categories including:

Best Value Regional University in the South: 2

Top Performers on Social Mobility among Regional Universities in the South (tied): 2

Among Regional Universities in the South, BJU is the highest-ranked university for Best Value in the Carolinas.

“These rankings give evidence to the passionate pursuit of academic excellence at BJU," said Dr. Alan Benson, acting Chief Executive Officer. "Our demonstrated commitment to providing a superior student learning experience rooted in biblical thinking, life mentoring, and experiential learning is producing life-impacting results and career readiness that are enabling our graduates to thrive."

Among the Best Regional Universities in the South rankings, six private Christian colleges in South Carolina were ranked including BJU (tied at 24), North Greenville University (tied at 36), Anderson University (tied at 41), Columbia International University (tied at 48), Southern Wesleyan University (tied at 52), and Charleston Southern University (tied at 59).

Five South Carolina universities were ranked in the top 20 Best Value Regional Universities in the South including BJU (2), Columbia International University (14), The Citadel (15), Francis Marion University (16), and Columbia College (19). The Best Value ranking is a measure of both academic quality and cost.

Additionally, six South Carolina universities were listed in the top 20 performers for Social Mobility Among Regional Universities in the South including BJU (tied at 2), Columbia College (tied at 3), Columbia International University (5), Southern Wesleyan University (7), Winthrop University (tied at 13), and Converse University (tied at 16). This ranking recognizes the graduation rates of students awarded federal Pell Grants.

Approximately 36% of BJU students receive Pell Grants. The average financial aid package awarded is $14,113. In the Class of 2023, 59.2% graduated with no federal debt.

The BJU Together Annual Fund along with a host of other scholarships and endowments such as the Opportunity Scholars Program, a four-year scholarship for minority and refugee students, provides financial support for students with demonstrated financial need.

About Bob Jones University

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU provides over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in residence and online in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, business and health professions. BJU has nearly 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.