BJU to Host 2022 Turkey Bowl

Bob Jones University will hold the annual Turkey Bowl, BJU’s intramural soccer championship, Saturday, Nov. 12, in Alumni Stadium. This year, the Sigma Alpha Chi Spartans will face the Beta Gamma Delta Patriots.

“The Turkey Bowl is one of our longstanding traditions,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “This year will be a rematch of last year’s game which was a thrilling match. The University community looks forward to what promises to be an epic showdown.”

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. with a parade featuring the championship teams and the ceremonial presentation of the game ball. During halftime, students will have the opportunity to participate in games on the field. The Inter-Society Council (ISC) will also host a concession stand during the game.

Following the game, ISC is sponsoring the annual Fall Festival, which will feature games, activities and a faculty/staff soup cookoff for the student body in the Activity Center.