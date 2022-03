News

Trevor Lawrence to Participate in Event for Fellowship of Christian Athletes

The Bob Jones University Bruins Athletic Club announced today that the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host an event with Trevor Lawrence. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Greenville on March 28, 2022. Ticket information is available at Eventbrite.

Because of unforeseen circumstances at Bob Jones University, this FCA event is being held in lieu of the 10 Year Anniversary Gala: An Evening with Trevor Lawrence that was originally scheduled for Monday, March 28, 2022.