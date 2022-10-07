Education

City of Greer Recognizes NGU’s Baseball Championship

Left to right - Dr. Larry McDonald, Associate Provost of Graduate Programs and Dean of North Greenville’s Tim Brashier School of Graduate Studies; NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr; North Greenville Head Baseball Coach Landon Powell; City of Greer Mayor Rick Danner.

The City of Greer recognized North Greenville University’s 2022 NCAA Division II baseball national championship with congratulatory signage at the corner of Poinsett Street and Highway 29, and at the university’s Tim Brashier Campus at 405 Lancaster Avenue in Greer.

NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant Jr. expressed his appreciation, emphasizing the importance of North Greenville’s continued relationship with the City of Greer and the surrounding communities.

“NGU’s Tim Brashier Campus in Greer continues to grow in large part because of the vision and energy demonstrated by the city’s leaders, including Mayor Rick Danner,” President Fant said. “We are grateful for our partnership in so many efforts to improve the quality of life in this hub of the Upstate, as we continue to equip transformational leaders for this region.”

Mayor Danner said NGU brings value to the Greer community and improves the quality of life for its citizens.

“One of the things that broadens our offerings as a community and is important to the people who live here is higher education opportunities,” Danner said. “North Greenville offers a great deal in both athletics and academics. It’s not every day you win a national championship.”

In early June, NGU Baseball advanced to the NCAA Division II World Series for the first time in the program’s history. The top-seeded team won four straight games at the tournament in Cary, NC, defeating second-seed Point Loma Nazarene University on June 10 to claim the title and conclude the season with a 54-10 record.

NGU Baseball Coach Landon Powell said the milestone accomplishment has provided opportunities for North Greenville to continue to expand its reach in the Upstate and beyond.

“It’s been really cool, over the last eight years, to see how North Greenville has been welcomed in the communities of Greer, Greenville and Travelers Rest,” Powell said. “The baseball program and the national championship only helps with that. We feel like there’s a great partnership between our communities.”

