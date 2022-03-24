Education

NGU Expands Academics to Offer Combination Degree Options in Business and Ministry

North Greenville University traditional and online undergraduate students can earn their bachelor’s and master’s degrees in five years.

North Greenville University (NGU) steps forward again with innovative ways to equip students as transformation leaders with the advent of combination degrees. Combination degrees allow students to take classes toward their bachelor's and master's degrees simultaneously. Qualified students will be able to earn both degrees in a shorter amount of time and with minimal duplication of coursework.

Undergraduate students in the College of Business & Entrepreneurship (COBE) and College of Christian Studies can participate in accelerated combination master's degree programs in business administration, organizational leadership, human resource management, and ministry. Qualified students enrolled as traditional or online undergraduates are eligible to participate.

"North Greenville University is committed to both academic excellence and academic accessibility. These new combination degree options reflect both of these commitments," said NGU Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn. "More of our students will have the opportunity to study with our excellent faculty for both their undergraduate and graduate degrees, but in a strategic way that minimizes long-term costs and requires less of a time commitment to complete their studies."

All NGU bachelor's degrees require a minimum of 120 hours, and all master's degrees require a minimum of 30 hours. Students accepted into a combination degree track must complete a minimum of 138 cumulative credit hours in both programs to complete all requirements and be awarded both diplomas.

Qualified undergraduate students may receive approval to enroll in up to four graduate courses (12 credit hours) upon being approved for a combined degree track. The approved graduate credit hours will replace undergraduate credit hours in comparable subject matter as determined by the academic department. Upon graduating with a bachelor's degree and enrolling in the graduate program, previously completed graduate courses that received a grade of "B" or higher will be applied toward accelerated completion of the master's degree.

The programs included in the business-related combination degree track are Master of Business Administration (MBA), the Master of Organizational Leadership (MOL), and the Master of Human Resource Management (MHRM).

"We are very pleased that the students in our College of Business and Entrepreneurship now have an opportunity to pursue our new combination degrees," said Dean of the COBE Dr. John Duncan. "Students can take up to four classes that will count towards both their bachelor's degree and their master's degree, significantly reducing the time required to complete both degrees. NGU students are already finding that a combination degree is a great way to achieve their educational goals in less time and at a reduced cost."

In addition, qualified undergraduate students enrolled in the College of Christian Studies are invited to participate in the Master of Divinity (M.Div.) or Master of Arts in Christian Ministry combined degree tracks.

Dean of the College of Christian Studies Dr. Walter Johnson said the combination degrees are considerable cost savings for students.

"The College of Christian Studies combination degrees allow students to acquire both undergraduate and graduate degrees in less time and with less expense than in the traditional method without compromising the quality of the degree programs," said Johnson.

God has much to say in His Word about how to do business. Followers of Christ should bring God's truth to bear on every aspect of society, including business and economics. We hope that you will explore our Christ-centered business programs.

If you have a passion for God's Word, inspired to love and serve people as Jesus did, and found meaning and purpose in the life-changing power of the Gospel; join the College of Christian Studies in glorifying God as we train academically excellent minds and shape spiritually sensitive hearts for a new generation of transformational leaders for church and society.

