Bob Jones Academy Students Excel at South Carolina Forensic Coaches Association State Tournament

The Bob Jones Academy Speech and Debate Team competed in the South Carolina Forensic Coaches Association State Tournament hosted by Riverside High School in Greer, South Carolina, March 4-5. The Academy team competed against Class 4A and 5A public schools. Over 30 BJA students advanced to the final rounds in their categories. BJA had six students named state champions. Overall, the BJA team is the 1A state champion school, a title held since 2007, and second overall in the state.

The following students excelled at the tournament:

Lincoln Douglas Debate

6th place – Madigan Lawlor of Easley

2nd place and Best Novice in the state – AJ Meissner of Greenville

STATE CHAMPION – Cayden Meissner of Greenville

Original Oratory

6th place – Mikayla Sprout of Taylors

STATE CHAMPION – Ian Hamrick of Simpsonville

Extemporaneous Speaking

STATE CHAMPION – Will Goff of Greer

Impromptu Speaking

4th place – Abella Edwards of Inman

STATE CHAMPION – Will Goff of Greer

Declamation

6th place – Erin Droddy of Simpsonville

5th place – Ethan Cancino of Taylors

3rd place – Abigail Garner of Greenville

2nd place – Grace Trotter of Greenville

STATE CHAMPION and Best Novice – Ari Snyder of Simpsonville

Duo Interpretation

4th place – Nathan Townsend and Livie Hotchkiss of Greenville

STATE CHAMPIONS – Ian Hamrick of Simpsonville and Bella Sanders of Fountain Inn

Children’s Literature

6th place – Elijah Cropsey of Greenville

2nd place – Ari Snyder of Simpsonville

Dramatic Interpretation

2nd place – Arianna Jenks of Mauldin

Expository Speaking

2nd – Lyvia Miller of Greenville

Humorous Interpretation

3rd place – Nathan Townsend of Greenville

2nd place – Josiah Pait of Greenville

Informative Speaking

2nd place – Maria Smith of Taylors

Novice Reading

3rd place – Lyvia Miller of Greenville

2nd place – Grace Trotter of Greenville

Poetry Interpretation

6th place – Jackson Rodman of Greenville

4th place – Nathan Townsend of Greenville

3rd place – Grace Trotter of Greenville

Program Oral Interpretation

4th place – Jimmy Chisholm of Greenville

Prose Interpretation

6th place – Anna Kate Cain of Greenville

4th place – Abigail Garner of Greenville