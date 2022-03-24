Bob Jones Academy Students Excel at South Carolina Forensic Coaches Association State Tournament

The Bob Jones Academy Speech and Debate Team competed in the South Carolina Forensic Coaches Association State Tournament hosted by Riverside High School in Greer, South Carolina, March 4-5. The Academy team competed against Class 4A and 5A public schools. Over 30 BJA students advanced to the final rounds in their categories. BJA had six students named state champions. Overall, the BJA team is the 1A state champion school, a title held since 2007, and second overall in the state.
The following students excelled at the tournament:
Lincoln Douglas Debate
6th place – Madigan Lawlor of Easley
2nd place and Best Novice in the state – AJ Meissner of Greenville
STATE CHAMPION – Cayden Meissner of Greenville
Original Oratory
6th place – Mikayla Sprout of Taylors
STATE CHAMPION – Ian Hamrick of Simpsonville
Extemporaneous Speaking
STATE CHAMPION – Will Goff of Greer
Impromptu Speaking
4th place – Abella Edwards of Inman
STATE CHAMPION – Will Goff of Greer
Declamation
6th place – Erin Droddy of Simpsonville
5th place – Ethan Cancino of Taylors
3rd place – Abigail Garner of Greenville
2nd place – Grace Trotter of Greenville
STATE CHAMPION and Best Novice – Ari Snyder of Simpsonville
Duo Interpretation
4th place – Nathan Townsend and Livie Hotchkiss of Greenville
STATE CHAMPIONS – Ian Hamrick of Simpsonville and Bella Sanders of Fountain Inn
Children’s Literature
6th place – Elijah Cropsey of Greenville
2nd place – Ari Snyder of Simpsonville
Dramatic Interpretation
2nd place – Arianna Jenks of Mauldin
Expository Speaking
2nd – Lyvia Miller of Greenville
Humorous Interpretation
3rd place – Nathan Townsend of Greenville
2nd place – Josiah Pait of Greenville
Informative Speaking
2nd place – Maria Smith of Taylors
Novice Reading
3rd place – Lyvia Miller of Greenville
2nd place – Grace Trotter of Greenville
Poetry Interpretation
6th place – Jackson Rodman of Greenville
4th place – Nathan Townsend of Greenville
3rd place – Grace Trotter of Greenville
Program Oral Interpretation
4th place – Jimmy Chisholm of Greenville
Prose Interpretation
6th place – Anna Kate Cain of Greenville
4th place – Abigail Garner of Greenville