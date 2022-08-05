Education

NGU to Provide Greenville County Sheriff’s Office with Educational Opportunities

L to R: NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant., Jr., and Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

Beginning the Fall 2022 semester, North Greenville University and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) will partner to provide quality higher education for the sheriff’s office employees.

“We are delighted to offer this educational opportunity to these courageous public servants in the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office,” said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. “We want to partner to create and foster a safe, secure community through transformational education, community service, and strategic enforcement.”

In addition to earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, GCSO employees can explore other programs, including online and on-campus certificates, professional development, bachelor programs, and online graduate programs.

“The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is an agency looking to build strong leaders,” said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. “This partnership with North Greenville University gives our deputies the chance to serve their community, earn their degrees, and be a leader within the agency.”

Leaders from both entities will continue building enhancements to the strategic partnership as the needs of students change over time.

“We are very excited that Sheriff Lewis and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office chose to partner with us to build strong leaders,” said NGU Director of Adult and Professional Studies for the College of Humanities and Science and Associate Professor of Psychology Dr. Marti Glass. “This partnership will allow their employees to earn a degree while continuing to serve their community.”

NGU’s online criminal justice program prepares students to enter one of many professions rooted in criminal justice, including crime scene investigator, law enforcement officer, attorney, cybercrime analyst, probation officer, or social worker–even a special agent with the FBI, DEA, or Secret Service. Additional opportunities await in domestic relations, judicial process, juvenile delinquency, law enforcement operations, principles of investigations, terrorism, and more.

Learn more about NGU’s online criminal justice degree program.

About North Greenville University

NGU offers more than 125 areas of study across certificate, bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.