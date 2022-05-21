Education

NGU School of Communication restructures ‘to teach timeless principles for 21st-century challenges’

North Greenville University’s School of Communication updates its majors for Fall 2022 to include film, strategic communication, and sports media concentrations.

The North Greenville University School of Communication in the College of Communication and Fine Arts (CCFA) will begin offering an updated slate of majors for Fall 2022, including new concentrations of study in film, strategic communication, and sports media.

The School will have two majors for the new academic year: digital media, with concentrations in broadcast, film, journalism, and sports, and strategic communication, with concentrations in public relations, communication studies, and media ministry.

"For years, North Greenville has had strong academic programs in mass communication and related disciplines. I'm excited that Dr. King is leading the School of Communication faculty to think about how to further strengthen our programs," said NGU Provost and Dean of the University Faculty Dr. Nathan A. Finn. "These changes will position our students to be even better prepared to be transformational leaders for church and society in the fast-changing world of communication."

Two new faculty members were added to the School of Communication to enhance these offerings.

Kelechi Benet holds a Master of Fine Arts in Film from Regent University and won several awards at regional film festivals in addition to teaching film and media production at several state and private universities. Ansley Welchel, a 2000 NGU alumna, holds a master's degree in Integrated Marketing Communication and brings more than 20 years of professional public relations experience to the classroom. She still maintains her own consulting business in Upstate South Carolina.

Benet joins Dr. Shurajit Gopal in leading the film concentration within the digital media major, adding courses such as screenwriting, film history, audio production for film, film directing, and advanced film production. Welchel will guide the public relations concentration under the strategic communication major and teach courses in strategic planning, writing and content creation, applied research, and practical application of media strategies through campaigns for real-world clients.

According to the CCFA Dean and Professor of Communication Dr. Web Drake, communication changes with every new technology in art and science yet still relies on theories and skills known and practiced throughout the ages.

"The restructuring of the Comm majors here at NGU reflects all of that. We seek to teach timeless principles for 21st-century challenges," Drake said.

Associate Dean of Communication and Professor of Communication Dr. Randall E. King said the enhanced programs include a communication core curriculum for all students, including courses in media literacy, writing for public communication, communication ethics, and communication theory and research.

"If you don't train your mind in the processes of communication and the skills, your messages may lack both craft and character. You'll have the skills but nothing to say. We're educating students to join these professional skills with their best thinking and spiritual insight – to truly communicate ethically and engage their audiences with messages that matter," King said.

The restructured programs, consisting of 125 credits, combine the specialized elements of all four of the existing majors with the general requirements of the School of Communication.

NGU's School of Communication invites you to join our "Culture Creators for Christ community." In today's media-saturated society, where everyone stays connected to some form of media every day, Christian artists and communicators have never been more valuable.

