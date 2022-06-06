Education

Local students graduate in NGU's Spring Class of 2022

North Greenville University (NGU) celebrated the achievements of 325 graduates as they received their degrees during the university’s Spring Commencement on April 29 in Melvin and Dollie Younts Stadium on the Tigerville Campus.

During the evening ceremony, NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., conferred 294 candidates for bachelor’s degrees and 31 candidates for graduate degrees.

Dan Adams, co-founder of The Capital Corporation in Greenville and one of the Southeast’s largest and most influential merger and acquisition boutiques, was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.

Baccalaureate degree students whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.5 graduate Cum Laude; those with at least 3.75 graduate Magna Cum Laude, and those with at least 3.9-grade point average graduate Summa Cum Laude.

The Honors Program challenges superior students to continue their intellectual growth. Graduating as an Honors Scholar requires completing honors courses, honors seminars, and the senior honors project with a 3.5 GPA.

The following local students were members of the Class of 2022:

Abbeville

Sarah Ann Hazelwood – Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Anderson

Rodney Reid Latham - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Accounting

Bryant Thomas Sturgill - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Marketing, Cum Laude

Amanda Kathryn Trainer - Bachelor of Arts in English Language Arts Secondary Education

Belton

Jacob Andrew Stone – Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Campobello

Sarah Grace Valentine- Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Summa Cum Laude

Clemson

Rebekah Jane Farmer – Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude

Cleveland

Bethany Hope Tankersley - Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education, Cum Laude

Easley

Elizabeth Mackenzie Cadden - Bachelor of Science in Math Education

Mary Margaret Ellison - Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Media, Magna Cum Laude

Jeffrey Reid Gaston - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Management

Austin Lee King - Bachelor of Arts in Music Education

Erin Elizabeth Kirchner - Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Cum Laude

Kaetlyn Nicole Porter - Bachelor of Arts in History

Tayler Lee Stiwinter - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude

Megan LeeAnn Wyatt - Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Greenville

Callie Elizabeth Barron - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Educational Studies, Summa Cum Laude

Dennis Kipng'eno Bett - Bachelor of Science in Biology, Cum Laude

Madison Grace Crymes - Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Legal Studies

Keith Dwayne Epps - Bachelor of Science in Biology, Cum Laude - Honors Scholar

Sally Anne Haase - Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Sarah Manuela Haviland - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude

Lisa Elizabeth Head - Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Cum Laude

Eric Maurice Humphrey - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Mary Claire Johnson - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Cole Christian Kittredge - Bachelor of Arts in Music Education

Delaney Caroline McCauley - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education

Amanda Kay Montjoy - Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Cum Laude

Tabita Nieves-Romero - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education

Christina Joy Rafferty - Bachelor of Science in Biology

Joshua Nathaniel Storay - Bachelor of Arts in Music Worship Studies

Hannah Lillian Studdard - Bachelor of General Studies

Abigail Renee Swindal - Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Lexus Fredricka Thompson - Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Greenwood

Kennedy Garner - Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Carrie Elizabeth Rust - Bachelor of Arts in Communication

Valeria Ann Scurry - Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies

Braden John Shulfer - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude

Greer

Madison Lee Barnes - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude

Sierra Fisher Byars - Bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministry

Elizabeth Anne Davis - Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Tansy Lou Davis - Bachelor of Arts in Theatre, Summa Cum Laude

Maryanna Marie Dill - Bachelor of Arts in Music Education, Cum Laude

Keisha Tatiana Dolan - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies, Cum Laude

Martin David Fitzgerald - Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education, Cum Laude

Megan Brooke Giles - Master of Business Administration

Juan Martin Lopez - Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Katherine Grace McClure - Bachelor of Science in Biology, Magna Cum Laude

Adrian McGee - Master of Business Administration

Clayton Craig Minor - Bachelor of Science in Math Education, Cum Laude

Avery Jonathan Norris - Bachelor of Science in Sport Management

Erik Anthony Sewell - Bachelor of Arts in Political Science

Joshua Lee Thomas - Bachelor of Science in Sport Management, Cum Laude

Katelyn Faith Watson - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude

Lillian Gore Woolbright - Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Education, Cum Laude

Hodges

Emily Judith Hansen - Bachelor of Arts Criminal Justice and Legal Studies

Robert Joseph Nickles - Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, Magna Cum Laude

Honea Path

Abigale Gabrienne Loner – Bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministry, Cum Laude

Liberty

Jacob Tilman Wilson – Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministry, Cum Laude

Marietta

Chancellor Haze Chapman - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies

April Stamey Coleman - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Educational Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Simon Virgil McConnell - Bachelor of Science in Math Education, Cum Laude

Emily Shae Wilkey - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Kailyn Elizabeth Wilkey - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude

Mauldin

Lauren K. Blackwell – Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Piedmont

David Jamal Brown - Master of Business Administration

Elizabeth Abigail McDonald - Bachelor of Arts in Music Education, Summa Cum Laude

Pickens

Tristan Edens - Bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministry

Trey Michael King - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies

Emilee Grace Poston - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude

Hannah Arcina Turner - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude

James Vaughn - Bachelor of Science in Outdoor Leadership

Sarah Brooke Wylie - Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude

Seneca

Tristen Pierce Hudson - Bachelor of General Studies

Justin Andrew Mcjunkin - Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education

Victoria Elizabeth Murphy - Bachelor of Science in Biology

Simpsonville

Erin Rebecca Boukather - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude

Taylor Lee Bumgarner - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Management

Larry Gideon Owens - Bachelor of Arts in Intercultural Studies, Cum Laude

Hope Nicole Pierce - Master of Business Administration

Andrew David Reynolds - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Samuel James Streit - Bachelor of Science in Marketing, Summa Cum Laude

Jalen Christopher Thomas - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies

Madison N. Trump - Bachelor of Science in Outdoor Leadership, Magna Cum Laude

Slater

Scott Ashley Catoe - Doctor of Ministry

Alyssa Dawn Robertson - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Educational Studies, Summa Cum Laude

Taylors

Leah Buffalino - Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts, Magna Cum Laude

Jesse Cole Chappell - Bachelor of Science in Business and Leadership

Sara Skye Eubanks - Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts, Cum Laude

Lauren Marie Gilliland - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Morgan Sick Hudson - Bachelor of Arts in Media Ministry, Magna Cum Laude

Amelia Katherine Kaminski - Bachelor of General Studies

Riley Douglas Kinard - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Anna-Claire Massey - Bachelor of Arts in Digital Media, Cum Laude

Amir Gerod McCall - Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Ivonne Lisette Mendoza Morales - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Amber Leigh Newland - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

Meghan Alee Patterson - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education

Carly Elise Plumley - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Veronica Kay Rogers - Bachelor of Arts in Theatre, Summa Cum Laude

Jacob Nathanael Hudson - Bachelor of Arts in English, Magna Cum Laude

Cody Summerlin - Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Media, Magna Cum Laude

Travelers Rest

Adrianna Elizabeth Austin - Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Media

Shynice C. Blassingame - Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Sarah G. Campbell - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Lindsay McConnell Evatt - Bachelor of General Studies, Cum Laude

Megan Mariah Green - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude

Jacob Matthew Heard - Bachelor of Business Administration-Marketing

Trent William Long - Bachelor of Science in Biology

Riley Erin Manges - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration - Management

Leslie Grace Meyers - Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Summa Cum Laude

Jessica Abigail Monroe - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education

Jeremy John Paul - Master of Business Administration

Hannah Faith Rankin - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies, Cum Laude

Mary Katherine Sizemore - Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Cum Laude

Benjamin Michael Smid - Bachelor of Arts in Intercultural Studies

Olivia Christine Stromlund - Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Amber Mirella Turner - Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Legal Studies, Cum Laude

Tigerville

Samantha Jean Martin – Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Media

Williamston

Grace Anne Dufresne – Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Media, Magna Cum Laude

About North Greenville University

NGU offers more than 125 areas of study across certificate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.