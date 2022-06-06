Local students graduate in NGU's Spring Class of 2022

North Greenville University (NGU) celebrated the achievements of 325 graduates as they received their degrees during the university’s Spring Commencement on April 29 in Melvin and Dollie Younts Stadium on the Tigerville Campus.
During the evening ceremony, NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., conferred 294 candidates for bachelor’s degrees and 31 candidates for graduate degrees.
Dan Adams, co-founder of The Capital Corporation in Greenville and one of the Southeast’s largest and most influential merger and acquisition boutiques, was the keynote speaker for the ceremony.
Baccalaureate degree students whose cumulative grade point average is at least 3.5 graduate Cum Laude; those with at least 3.75 graduate Magna Cum Laude, and those with at least 3.9-grade point average graduate Summa Cum Laude.
The Honors Program challenges superior students to continue their intellectual growth. Graduating as an Honors Scholar requires completing honors courses, honors seminars, and the senior honors project with a 3.5 GPA.
The following local students were members of the Class of 2022:
Abbeville
Sarah Ann Hazelwood – Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
Anderson
Rodney Reid Latham - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Accounting
Bryant Thomas Sturgill - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Marketing, Cum Laude
Amanda Kathryn Trainer - Bachelor of Arts in English Language Arts Secondary Education
Belton
Jacob Andrew Stone – Bachelor of Science in Health Science
Campobello
Sarah Grace Valentine- Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Summa Cum Laude
Clemson
Rebekah Jane Farmer – Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude
Cleveland
Bethany Hope Tankersley - Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education, Cum Laude
Easley
Elizabeth Mackenzie Cadden - Bachelor of Science in Math Education
Mary Margaret Ellison - Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Media, Magna Cum Laude
Jeffrey Reid Gaston - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Management
Austin Lee King - Bachelor of Arts in Music Education
Erin Elizabeth Kirchner - Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Cum Laude
Kaetlyn Nicole Porter - Bachelor of Arts in History
Tayler Lee Stiwinter - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude
Megan LeeAnn Wyatt - Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Greenville
Callie Elizabeth Barron - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Educational Studies, Summa Cum Laude
Dennis Kipng'eno Bett - Bachelor of Science in Biology, Cum Laude
Madison Grace Crymes - Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Legal Studies
Keith Dwayne Epps - Bachelor of Science in Biology, Cum Laude - Honors Scholar
Sally Anne Haase - Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Sarah Manuela Haviland - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude
Lisa Elizabeth Head - Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Cum Laude
Eric Maurice Humphrey - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Mary Claire Johnson - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Cole Christian Kittredge - Bachelor of Arts in Music Education
Delaney Caroline McCauley - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education
Amanda Kay Montjoy - Bachelor of Science in Health Science, Cum Laude
Tabita Nieves-Romero - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education
Christina Joy Rafferty - Bachelor of Science in Biology
Joshua Nathaniel Storay - Bachelor of Arts in Music Worship Studies
Hannah Lillian Studdard - Bachelor of General Studies
Abigail Renee Swindal - Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Lexus Fredricka Thompson - Bachelor of Science in Health Science
Greenwood
Kennedy Garner - Bachelor of Science in Health Science
Carrie Elizabeth Rust - Bachelor of Arts in Communication
Valeria Ann Scurry - Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies
Braden John Shulfer - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude
Greer
Madison Lee Barnes - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude
Sierra Fisher Byars - Bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministry
Elizabeth Anne Davis - Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Tansy Lou Davis - Bachelor of Arts in Theatre, Summa Cum Laude
Maryanna Marie Dill - Bachelor of Arts in Music Education, Cum Laude
Keisha Tatiana Dolan - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies, Cum Laude
Martin David Fitzgerald - Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education, Cum Laude
Megan Brooke Giles - Master of Business Administration
Juan Martin Lopez - Bachelor of Science in Health Science
Katherine Grace McClure - Bachelor of Science in Biology, Magna Cum Laude
Adrian McGee - Master of Business Administration
Clayton Craig Minor - Bachelor of Science in Math Education, Cum Laude
Avery Jonathan Norris - Bachelor of Science in Sport Management
Erik Anthony Sewell - Bachelor of Arts in Political Science
Joshua Lee Thomas - Bachelor of Science in Sport Management, Cum Laude
Katelyn Faith Watson - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude
Lillian Gore Woolbright - Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Education, Cum Laude
Hodges
Emily Judith Hansen - Bachelor of Arts Criminal Justice and Legal Studies
Robert Joseph Nickles - Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, Magna Cum Laude
Honea Path
Abigale Gabrienne Loner – Bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministry, Cum Laude
Liberty
Jacob Tilman Wilson – Bachelor of Arts in Christian Ministry, Cum Laude
Marietta
Chancellor Haze Chapman - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
April Stamey Coleman - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Educational Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Simon Virgil McConnell - Bachelor of Science in Math Education, Cum Laude
Emily Shae Wilkey - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
Kailyn Elizabeth Wilkey - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude
Mauldin
Lauren K. Blackwell – Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Piedmont
David Jamal Brown - Master of Business Administration
Elizabeth Abigail McDonald - Bachelor of Arts in Music Education, Summa Cum Laude
Pickens
Tristan Edens - Bachelor of Arts in Youth Ministry
Trey Michael King - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
Emilee Grace Poston - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude
Hannah Arcina Turner - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude
James Vaughn - Bachelor of Science in Outdoor Leadership
Sarah Brooke Wylie - Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Cum Laude
Seneca
Tristen Pierce Hudson - Bachelor of General Studies
Justin Andrew Mcjunkin - Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education
Victoria Elizabeth Murphy - Bachelor of Science in Biology
Simpsonville
Erin Rebecca Boukather - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude
Taylor Lee Bumgarner - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration-Management
Larry Gideon Owens - Bachelor of Arts in Intercultural Studies, Cum Laude
Hope Nicole Pierce - Master of Business Administration
Andrew David Reynolds - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Samuel James Streit - Bachelor of Science in Marketing, Summa Cum Laude
Jalen Christopher Thomas - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies
Madison N. Trump - Bachelor of Science in Outdoor Leadership, Magna Cum Laude
Slater
Scott Ashley Catoe - Doctor of Ministry
Alyssa Dawn Robertson - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Educational Studies, Summa Cum Laude
Taylors
Leah Buffalino - Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts, Magna Cum Laude
Jesse Cole Chappell - Bachelor of Science in Business and Leadership
Sara Skye Eubanks - Bachelor of Arts in Studio Arts, Cum Laude
Lauren Marie Gilliland - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Cum Laude
Morgan Sick Hudson - Bachelor of Arts in Media Ministry, Magna Cum Laude
Amelia Katherine Kaminski - Bachelor of General Studies
Riley Douglas Kinard - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Anna-Claire Massey - Bachelor of Arts in Digital Media, Cum Laude
Amir Gerod McCall - Bachelor of Science in Health Science
Ivonne Lisette Mendoza Morales - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
Amber Leigh Newland - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
Meghan Alee Patterson - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education
Carly Elise Plumley - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
Veronica Kay Rogers - Bachelor of Arts in Theatre, Summa Cum Laude
Jacob Nathanael Hudson - Bachelor of Arts in English, Magna Cum Laude
Cody Summerlin - Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Media, Magna Cum Laude
Travelers Rest
Adrianna Elizabeth Austin - Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Media
Shynice C. Blassingame - Bachelor of Science in Health Science
Sarah G. Campbell - Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
Lindsay McConnell Evatt - Bachelor of General Studies, Cum Laude
Megan Mariah Green - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude
Jacob Matthew Heard - Bachelor of Business Administration-Marketing
Trent William Long - Bachelor of Science in Biology
Riley Erin Manges - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration - Management
Leslie Grace Meyers - Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies, Summa Cum Laude
Jessica Abigail Monroe - Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education
Jeremy John Paul - Master of Business Administration
Hannah Faith Rankin - Bachelor of Arts in Christian Studies, Cum Laude
Mary Katherine Sizemore - Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Cum Laude
Benjamin Michael Smid - Bachelor of Arts in Intercultural Studies
Olivia Christine Stromlund - Bachelor of Science in Psychology
Amber Mirella Turner - Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Legal Studies, Cum Laude
Tigerville
Samantha Jean Martin – Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Media
Williamston
Grace Anne Dufresne – Bachelor of Arts in Broadcast Media, Magna Cum Laude
About North Greenville University
NGU offers more than 125 areas of study across certificate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.