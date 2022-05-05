Education

BJU to Hold 41st Annual Nurses Pinning

Bob Jones University will host the 41st annual Nurses Pinning Ceremony Thursday, May 5, for the 2022 graduates of BJU’s nursing program. The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. in Rodeheaver Auditorium on the BJU campus.

During the ceremony, 31 nursing students will be presented with individual pins featuring a cross, representing the Christian emphasis of the BJU nursing program. The students will carry lamps, modeled after the Florence Nightingale lamp, which they will light during the ceremony while reciting the nurse’s pledge.

Dr. Alan Benson, BJU executive vice president for student development and ministry advancement, will deliver the keynote address. Jenna Baughman, BJU Nursing Association president, will give the dedication speech to the graduates. The benediction will be offered by Dr. Gary Weier, BJU provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

“We are excited to celebrate the hard work of our 31 graduating seniors this May,” said Megan Lanpher, Division of Nursing chair. “They have many accomplishments to be proud of and the faculty have enjoyed seeing them grow in their nursing skills, clinical decision making and desire to serve the Lord.”

The first pinning ceremony was held in 1982. Since then, over 1300 nursing students have graduated from BJU.

The BJU Nursing program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), an independent organization which exists to ensure high standards, overall quality and continuous improvement of baccalaureate, graduate, and residency programs of nursing in the United States.