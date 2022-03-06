Education

BJU Bruins Host 10th Anniversary Gala with Trevor Lawrence

Bob Jones University and the Bruins Athletic Club are hosting the “Bruins Athletic Club 10 Year Anniversary Gala: An Evening with Trevor Lawrence” on Monday, March 28, at 7 p.m. in the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium on the BJU campus.

A generational talent, Trevor Lawrence was the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and most anticipated NFL player in decades. His collegiate tenure was highlighted by three consecutive ACC Championships, two undefeated regular seasons and a National Championship title in 2018, where he was also named Offensive MVP. A leader in every sense of the word, Lawrence has claimed his space in Clemson’s record books finishing third on the school’s all-time leading passer list and tied for second on the all-time touchdown passes list.

Not only was Lawrence a standout on the field, but he also excelled in the classroom as he graduated from the university in three years with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. Named the Jacksonville Jaguars team captain his rookie season, Trevor is eager to start his sophomore year as their starting quarterback and further cement his role as the team leader.

“It is a privilege to welcome Trevor to campus,” said Bruins Director of Athletics Dr. Neal Ring. “His championship pedigree has made him a well-known figure in South Carolina and led to him being a starting quarterback in the NFL. Beyond the playing field, Trevor has gained a wealth of experience handling immense pressure and the expectations of others. I look forward to hearing how his faith allows him to balance his priorities and stay positive.”

In addition to general admission ($25) and reserved tickets ($35), several VIP packages are available for the event. For more information and to register for the event, click here.