NGU's Glass named Landrum PD Reserve Officer of the Year

Dr. Marti Glass, director of adult and professional studies for North Greenville University's College of Humanities and Science and associate professor of psychology, was recognized as Reserve Officer of the Year by the Landrum Police Department.

The award was presented at an awards dinner on Thursday, Feb. 24.

"Officer Glass exemplifies excellence in his service to the Landrum Police Department and the community. He volunteered 236 hours to the department in 2021," said Landrum Police Department Chief of Police Kris Ahler (M.B.A. '13). "His demeanor, attitude, and dedication to duty are exceptional. Officer Glass is a confidant, friend, and beloved colleague for the officers."

Glass grew up in a law enforcement family, so following their lead was a natural progression. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice in 1999 from Northeast Louisiana University. He started at the Monroe PD in Louisiana that same year and had a tremendous 10-year career working as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, and Detective. He was about to be considered for a promotion which meant a nights and weekends work schedule, not the best plan for someone with small children.

"After some prayer and the Lord opening up several doors for me, I was able to return to school and pursue a second lifelong dream of studying counseling and psychology," said Glass. "After receiving a Master of Arts in Counseling, the Lord opened the door for me to pursue a Ph.D."

Glass enjoyed private practice but was able to teach a few classes as an adjunct and found he loved online teaching.

"I felt best suited for a Christian school. I found that NGU had an opening and accepted a teaching position in 2009. In 2014, I became a part of the online program," Glass said.

He is the online psychology program and online criminal justice program director. His primary duties are course development and supervision, developer, hiring, and managing faculty for the online programs. He oversees the development of policy for the online departments and committee service, which includes the development of policy for the NGU Online program. He also teaches in the online psychology program.

"From our many conversations, I know Dr. Glass loves his work and enjoys serving the Landrum community," said Dean of the College of Humanities and Sciences Dr. H. Paul Thompson, Jr. "As his dean, I am very proud of his service and do not doubt that he has fully earned this recognition. I am honored to call him one of my faculty members."

In Glass' three-year tenure as a Reserve Officer with the Landrum PD, he performs general police activities, patrols within the city limits of Landrum, conducts investigations of crime and traffic accidents. He provides coverage for all events within the city and works shifts when officers are out sick, especially during the pandemic. He also has provided psychological support and training for the department.

He said almost all of the Landrum PD is connected to NGU somehow. Several alumni work there, and others are recent students looking to return to complete their master's degrees.

"This is an outstanding department; I have been honored to have served with such a professional and excellent group of officers," Glass said.

