Education

Bob Jones University to Host Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast

Bob Jones University will host the sixth annual Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast Friday, March 18, to honor the memory of Officer Allen Jacobs and recognize law enforcement professionals across Greenville County. The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. in the Davis Room of the Dixon-McKenzie Dining Common on the BJU campus.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright will deliver the keynote address. During the breakfast, the Award of Merit, the Distinguished Achievement Award and the Allen Jacobs Award of Valor will be presented.

The breakfast is provided free of charge to area law enforcement personnel. Elected officials, business owners and community leaders from across the Upstate attend and sponsor the event.

Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the Allen Jacobs Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was created at the request of the Jacobs family, to assist BJU students majoring in criminal justice. Since 2016, over $112,000 has been raised for the scholarship fund.

In addition to the breakfast this week, the University’s main fountain is being lit blue to commemorate law enforcement. Additionally, “thin blue line” flags are being flown in center campus.

Members of the media are invited to attend. University criminal justice students are available for interviews. Please contact Randy Page, chief of staff, at (864) 241-1655 or Courtney Montgomery, public relations assistant, at (864) 241-1634, with any questions or to schedule interviews.