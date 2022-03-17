Education

BJU Cinema Students Sweep 2022 NRB Film Competition

Bob Jones University cinema students were recently recognized at the annual National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Convention held March 8-11, at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the eighth time BJU students have entered the competition. They have won awards in the film category every year. For the last two years, they swept the film category.

NRB presents awards to undergraduate or graduate student intercollegiate NRB members for outstanding examples of radio, television, and film productions. The convention allows students to network with professionals in their fields and participate in workshops related to Christian media.

Submissions from BJU students in the iNRB 2022 Student Production Awards placed first, second, and third. The following students won awards:

First Place – Faith Boardman (“The King’s Distraction”)

Second Place – Gabriela Gaduh (“Willow”)

Third Place – Mark Kamibayashiyama (“For the Stage”)

First place winners received a trophy. Second and third place winners received certificates.

BJU students also competed in the 24-Hour Film Challenge held during the conference. Participants were given an envelope containing two props, a location, a theme and a line of dialogue which had to be incorporated into their film. They also had to find locations and actors in an unfamiliar city.

BJU entered teams that placed first and second. The first place team comprised of Alyssa Fanning, Emilee Johnson, Mary McKinley and Anna Sherwin produced “Return to Sender.” The second place team of Jacob Henson, Nathan Maze, Matthew Post, and Liam Shadwick made a film called “Out of Tune.”

“It’s gratifying to see our students win awards for their work. The training they receive in the cinematic arts department produces well-rounded, competition level entries,” said Sharyn Robertson, BJU cinema department head. “The film project is a collaborative effort combining faculty mentorship, a student production crew and project-based training which help bring the student’s overall vision to reality.”