Catching Fire News is Launching!

The American Policy FOUNDATION – the educational sister group to my America Policy CENTER is launching an online video news outlet.

It is called CATCHING FIRE NEWS and will feature programs no other network dares to air!

Obviously, you are aware of the outright lies and censorship of the truth coming from CNN, MSNBC, plus all the major networks and their local affiliates.

Never will you hear the honest truth from these media sources the full truth about the Climate Change hoax, or the forces behind the lie. Nor will you hear about the massive move to crush our agriculture industry or the 30x30 land grab.

How about the facts about the army of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that surround nearly every local elected official, pressuring them to impose their private agendas?

Above all, they don’t ever mention what the Great Reset is really designed to do, including the elimination of private property, free markets, your life savings, and individual liberty, as they move to impose a global communist state.

Most conservative news outlets only manage to give pieces and parts of these issues. And do they ever have those of us who do know these facts as guests? Very rarely!

Catching Fire News will give our movement the outlet to expand our reach and keep a steady force of information coming. Most importantly, not only will we spread across the Internet to expose the threats, we will also carry a very different message. Catching Fire News will focus on solutions.

I am excited to present to you the first 3 episodes of Catching Fire News!

We will inspire you to take action and start wining. Catching Fire News is really based on the ideas set down in a special quote by Founding Father Sam Adams when he said, “It does not take a majority to prevail…but rather an irate, tireless minority, keen on setting brushfires of freedom in the minds of men.”

That’s what Catching Fire News is all about. This first episode is simply an introduction and explanation by me. We now have six regular hosts, all expert activists, ready to inform and guide you. And we will do it through weekly programming.

To learn more I urge you to visit our brand new website at catchingfirenews.com. Please make sure you don’t miss a single episode. All you have to do is sign up with your email address on the website and we will send every one of them directly to you. Plus you will find an archive of every episode. Please share them with friends and family, and help us to start setting those brushfires of freedom!