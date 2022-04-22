Political

America Rewritten: What the World Would Lose if the US Constitution Was Erased | Exclusive Documentary

The Constitution of the United States established the American form of government and radically changed the ideas of where the rights of citizens originate. It’s founded on the idea that the role of government is to protect God-given rights.

Yet now, the doctrine that constitutes America is under assault. Freedom of speech is being worn down through corporate–government censorship, freedom of belief is being suppressed with lockdowns, the right to bear arms is being called into doubt, and the numerous rights of Americans are in jeopardy.

As a new narrative is being taught to America’s youth on the founding stories of this country, and as history itself is being rewritten, what does the future hold for America, once seen as the beacon of freedom and the shining city on the hill?

In “America Rewritten,” an exclusive special feature from The Epoch Times, we speak with leading experts on how history is being falsified and how the system of government is being misrepresented, and we explore what the world would lose if the American Constitution were lost.

Join host Joshua Philipp as he speaks with experts including Dinesh D’Souza, Victor Davis Hanson, Rick Green, Trevor Loudon, Mary Grabar, Thomas K. Lindsay, Kevin Roberts, Craig Parshall, Dustin Bass, and K. Lloyd Billingsley in “America Rewritten.”

