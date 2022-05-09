Political

Biden’s New ‘Disinformation’ Police Are Only the Tip of the Iceberg

The Biden administration is creating a new board at the Department of Homeland Security focused on countering alleged misinformation and disinformation. The announcement was made by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas while testifying before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security. The announcement has triggered debate around the nation on the constitutionality of the federal government’s actions, as it appears to be trying to regulate speech. It has also sparked even deeper debate over the environment of online censorship.

The latest move, however, is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to federal government actions to monitor and counter information it deems false or harmful. Already, the Biden administration has been running programs countering information it deems “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and even “malinformation,” which it says is “malicious” truth.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these issues and others, and answer questions from the audience.

