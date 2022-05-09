UN-Backed Sexualization of Kids in School Exposed, With Allison Royal

Children across New Jersey and the nation are being sexualized with radical “sex education” content backed by Planned Parenthood and even the United Nations, former corporate journalist Allison Royal told The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. The content, which comes from the UN-funded group “Amaze,” is highly controversial and is being peddled by tax-funded educators, despite concerns by parents and lawmakers. Royal blasted the dishonest media reporting surrounding legislative efforts to protect children from this sort of sexualization, especially the “don’t say gay” propaganda around Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Finally, Royal discusses the bizarre and mysterious fires and explosions at critical food-processing facilities, which she is covering as part of her next big story.